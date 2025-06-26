2025-07-16 Wednesday

MSTR stock vs. MSTY stock: Which offers better returns in a Bitcoin bull run?

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has grown into a $4.8 billion fund, driven by its 136% dividend yield and its connection to Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin. MSTY’s inflows have increased each month this year, with…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 20:39
The final value of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the first quarter of the United States was -0.5%, lower than the initial value of -0.2%.

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jinshi, the final annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the first quarter of the United States was -0.5%, lower than the
PANews2025/06/26 20:35
Trezor to Partner With ETHCC 2025 Conference in Cannes

Сrypto wallet maker Trezor has become an official partner of the Ethereum Community Conference (ETHCC). The event will take place from June 30 to July 3, 2025 in Cannes at the Palais des Festivals. It is one of the largest Ethereum community events in Europe, the company representatives noted. According to the organizers, the conference […] Сообщение Trezor to Partner With ETHCC 2025 Conference in Cannes появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/06/26 20:27
Top 3 reasons Amp crypto price will rebound after crashing 40%

Amp crypto price has crashed by over 40% from its highest point in May and by nearly 80% from its 2024 high.  Amp (AMP) token dropped to a low of $0.00293 this week, its lowest level since April. This retreat…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 20:27
Neptune Digital Assets Continues to Advance Bitcoin Reserve and Solana Staking Strategy

PANews reported on June 26 that Canadian Bitcoin reserve company Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) released the latest company progress, announcing that it continues to increase its Bitcoin holdings
PANews2025/06/26 20:25
YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Taurus launches the first private stablecoin contract

Digital asset firm Taurus SA has officially deployed its first private stablecoin contract. The contract is build on the Aztec network, combining zero-knowledge proofs and compliance. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, what sets the token apart from…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 20:13
Nobitex Hack pulls curtains on months of suspicious fund movements

The recent hack on Nobitex, Iran’s largest crypto exchange, dealt a major blow to the country’s crypto industry, draining millions in user funds. But the breach may have revealed more than just security flaws, as troubling on-chain history raises questions…
Crypto.news2025/06/26 19:42
[LIVE] What’s Happening in Crypto Today, June 26?

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 1.1%. But what else is happening in crypto today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. What’s Happening in Crypto Today, June 26?
CryptoNews2025/06/26 19:38
Israel estimates that the losses from this round of conflict with Iran could be as high as $3 billion or more

PANews reported on June 26 that Israel estimated that the damage caused by the 12-day war with Iran reached 10 billion shekels (about 3 billion US dollars), including the funds
PANews2025/06/26 19:28

