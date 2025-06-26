2025-07-16 Wednesday

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 203 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on June 26 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $203 million, of which $97.2496 million
PANews2025/06/26 23:30
How cloud mining became a go-to crypto strategy in 2025

Cloud mining continues to gain traction in 2025 as investors seek simple, hardware-free ways to earn passive crypto income. #partnercontent
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07164+1.25%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00007856-3.80%
Crypto.news2025/06/26 23:22
Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments

Digital asset and blockchain investment company, Galaxy Asset Management’s Galaxy Digital, has announced raising over $175 million in capital commitments. The fund is earmarked for investing in “early-stage companies developing critical infrastructure and applications for the onchain economy.” On 26 June 2025, Galaxy Digital said that the Fund specifically has and will continue to target.. The post Galaxy Digital Raises Over $175 Million For Crypto Investments appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
FUND
FUND$0.02801+5.69%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000608-38.89%
99Bitcoins2025/06/26 23:19
Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to Launch American Perpetual Contracts on July 21

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the Coinbase blog, Coinbase Derivatives Exchange will launch American perpetual futures products on July 21, including nano Bitcoin (0.01 BTC) and nano
Bitcoin
BTC$117,596.16+0.36%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000008398+42.36%
PANews2025/06/26 23:15
Spark: SNAPS airdrop is now live, 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants

PANews reported on June 26 that Spark announced that the SNAPS airdrop is now live, and about 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants in
Nowchain
NOW$0.01193-16.80%
Spark
SPK$0.03069-3.06%
PANews2025/06/26 23:08
Bitwise Files Revised S-1 to Advance Spot Dogecoin and Aptos ETFs

PANews reported on June 26 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that Bitwise has submitted revised S-1 documents for its spot Dogecoin ETF and spot Aptos ETF. This move
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000301-68.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1537+5.34%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000096--%
PANews2025/06/26 23:03
Niural Completes $31 Million Series A Financing, Dedicated to AI-Driven Global PEO Platform

PANews reported on June 26 that Niural announced the completion of a $ 31 million Series A financing round led by Marathon Management Partners . Niural is reshaping global CFO
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1516+2.84%
PANews2025/06/26 23:01
Bitcoin spot ETF has a net inflow of 5,236 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 13,642 ETH

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 5,236 BTC (about $561 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
Bitcoin
BTC$117,596.16+0.36%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000301-68.71%
Ethereum
ETH$3,117.55+5.19%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013187+0.17%
PANews2025/06/26 22:38
Genius Group's board of directors approves future legal proceeds distribution and Bitcoin purchase plan

PANews reported on June 26 that according to GlobeNewswire , the board of directors of Genius Group (NYSE: GNS ) has approved the distribution of half of the proceeds from
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11534-2.29%
Gains Network
GNS$1.848+4.64%
PANews2025/06/26 22:34
Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the US Department of Justice, a Nigerian man, Charles Uchenna Nwadavid, pleaded guilty in the Boston Federal Court to participating in the
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00765-1.29%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006972+0.34%
PigToken
PIG$0.0000000179-1.05%
PANews2025/06/26 22:29

Trending News

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis publicly calls for Chairman Powell to resign

Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain