MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Tether is reviewing the first design for its planned “Tether Tower” in El Salvador
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company is reviewing the first design plan for the "Tether Tower" planned to be
EL
$0,004892
+2,96%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 08:02
Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week
PANews reported on June 27 that in response to Nakamoto founder David Bailey's suggestion that "Coinbase needs to build a proper Bitcoin vault", Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong responded: "We are
MORE
$0,03359
+15,27%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:59
DWF Labs announces the upcoming launch of Nex Meta, a cryptocurrency collateralized lending platform
PANews reported on June 27 that Andrei Grachev, co-founder of crypto market maker DWF Labs, announced plans to launch a new platform called Nex Meta. The service will allow users
LAUNCH
$0,000000000000008398
+42,36%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:55
CoreWeave once again proposes to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, citing the Wall Street Journal, cloud computing company CoreWeave has again proposed to acquire Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific, and
CORE
$0,544
+2,89%
CLOUD
$0,07144
+0,97%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:48
U.S. House of Representatives passes bill directing Commerce Department to promote blockchain technology
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin Laws, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill instructing the Department of Commerce to promote "blockchain technology." The "Deploy American
U
$0,01252
-0,39%
HOUSE
$0,014578
+19,73%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:42
New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:40
Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA tokenization infrastructure, completes $1 million private placement
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Tech Startups, Byzanlink, a developer of Dubai RWA (real world asset) tokenization infrastructure, has completed a $1 million private placement financing. Investors
RWA
$0,003828
-0,82%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:32
Russia’s Digital Ruble to Roll Out in September 2026, Says Central Bank
The Russian digital ruble, the nation’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) , will finally launch nationwide on September 1, 2026, the Central Bank claims. The Central Bank says that it expects the largest commercial banks in the nation to start providing their clients with a full range of CBDC transaction options as of September next year. Digital Ruble Rollout: Can Moscow Prevent Further Delays? Its previous statements on the matter would appear to suggest the Central Bank will follow up with an order for smaller and regional banks to follow suit in September 2027. 🇷🇺 A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. #BitcoinMiining #BitcoinPrice https://t.co/nPpvHr4KJ9 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 The digital RUB had been slated to launch on July 1 this year. But the Central Bank abruptly postponed the launch “indefinitely” in early March . The bank stunned the public when it initially gave no alternative launch timeline. This led to a flurry of speculation that Moscow was preparing to ditch its CBDC. Others suggested Moscow might push back the rollout to at least 2027 . Some forecasted that the Central Bank would pursue crypto-powered alternatives to the digital ruble. They cited a lukewarm reception for digital RUB plans from both the public and the banking sector. However, the Russian state-run news agency TASS reported that some of the biggest banks in the country are looking forward to the launch. The Russian Central Bank in Moscow. (Source: NVO [CC BY 2.5]) A VTB spokesperson said the megabank was already technologically prepared for the rollout. Sovcombank, meanwhile, said that it would be “completely ready” for customers to make digital RUB transactions by the Central Bank’s deadline. Both banks are currently working with Moscow on the ongoing digital ruble pilot. VTB said that “as the first bank to join the pilot project,” it was “technologically ready” for the launch. It added: “We are interested in providing our clients with access to the latest financial instruments as soon as possible. We expect a wide-reaching digital ruble launch for Russian citizens.” President Donald Trump said that it is possible that Russian President Vladimir Putin has territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine https://t.co/zyOyowqMjB pic.twitter.com/q2zRmeE8ST — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2025 Legislation Heads to State Duma The Central Bank says it has sent a draft bill to the State Duma. It is hoping to rapidly enshrine its demands to the banking sector in Russian law. Lawmakers have previously claimed that the Russian CBDC will be interoperable with the digital currencies issued by other BRICS member states. Some have claimed that it will be put to use in the cross-border trade sector, where it will help Russian traders avoid sanctions regimes. But critics claim that the coin may violate citizens’ privacy rights. They also complain that the digital RUB will be hard to use in more remote parts of Russia, where internet connectivity is often unstable.
READY
$0,00326
-12,57%
COM
$0,037122
-2,67%
TRADE
$0,14013
+0,37%
BANK
$0,06018
+12,84%
HARD
$0,007201
+2,50%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/06/27 07:30
Cryptographic trust infrastructure Inference Labs completes $6.3 million strategic financing
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Decrypt, crypto trust infrastructure Inference Labs has completed a strategic financing of US$6.3 million, with participation from DACM and Delphi Ventures, and
TRUST
$0,0007121
+5,91%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:28
Private Equity Tokenization Platform Jarsy Completes $5 Million Pre-Seed Round of Financing
PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the private equity tokenization platform Jarsy was officially launched and completed a $5 million Pre-Seed round of financing led by
SEED
$0,001471
-6,42%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 07:23
Trending News
More
Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules