Man sentenced to 10 months in prison for helping to manage illegal currency exchange and cryptocurrency team
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, knowing that his boss Liu Hanquan was operating an unlicensed currency exchange business, 34-year-old man Xie Jiajie still helped him
PANews
2025/06/27 10:20
Bitcoin 'Satoshi-era' miners will only sell 150 Bitcoins in 2025
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Cointelegraph, CryptoQuant data showed that on June 22, Bitcoin miners' daily income fell to $34 million, a new low since April 20.
PANews
2025/06/27 10:10
PANews official X account @PANewsCN has been stolen, please stay vigilant
PANews reported on June 27 that the official PANews X account @PANewsCN was stolen. Please do not click on suspicious links or interact with false information related to "airdrops".
PANews
2025/06/27 10:06
Interpretation of the new Hong Kong stablecoin regulation in 2025: How can retail investors hold stablecoins in compliance? Comparison of policies in Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States
On August 1, 2025, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect, marking the implementation of the world's first comprehensive regulatory framework for fiat stablecoins. This article interprets the
PANews
2025/06/27 10:00
Aave DAO has voted to extend V3 to Aptos, the first deployment to a non-EVM ecosystem
PANews reported on June 27 that according to official news, Aave announced on the X platform that the proposal to deploy Aave V3 on Aptos has been approved. It is
PANews
2025/06/27 09:57
Across accused of rigging votes to siphon $23 million from DAO coffers for private company
PANews June 27 news, GlueNet co-founder Ogle posted on the X platform that the cross-chain protocol Across Protocol team allegedly used secret voting to extract about $23 million from the
PANews
2025/06/27 09:54
Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and completes its first purchase of 292.8 BTC
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation, a Bitcoin financial company, announced that it has been listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture Exchange and
PANews
2025/06/27 09:40
Solana Foundation discloses potential vulnerabilities in ZK ElGamal Proof program and countermeasures
PANews reported on June 27 that according to the official blog of the Solana Foundation, security researchers reported a potential vulnerability in the ZK ElGamal Proof program to the relevant
PANews
2025/06/27 09:36
Bought SOL at $148 before it crashed below $127: How investors made it to the breakeven
Buying Solana at $148 looked like a mistake, but with strategy and patience, it became a lesson in conviction, not delusion. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 09:36
The power of time and compound interest: 10 iron laws for wealth growth in the crypto space
Author: DUO NINE Compiled by: Tim, PANews Wealth comes in many forms, but there is always a common golden thread. No matter what kind of wealth it is, there is
PANews
2025/06/27 09:19
