2025-07-16 Wednesday

$23 million of DAO funds are suspected of being manipulated and transferred, and the Across team is exposed to the "self-trading" scandal

Author: 1912212.eth, Foresight News On June 27, the scandal of Celestia founder selling coins to prepare for a protracted war was temporarily calmed down, and another project was exposed. Glue
PANews2025/06/27 16:00
Tianfeng Securities' subsidiary obtains Hong Kong's third virtual asset license and can provide virtual asset trading services

PANews reported on June 27 that Tianfeng Securities stated on an interactive platform that its wholly-owned subsidiary Tianfeng International Securities and Futures Co., Ltd. has been approved by the Hong
PANews2025/06/27 15:57
OpenRouter, an AI platform founded by former OpenSea co-founder, completes $40 million Series A financing, led by a16z and others

PANews reported on June 27 that OpenRouter, an AI model market platform, announced the completion of a $40 million seed round and a Series A round of financing, with a
PANews2025/06/27 15:33
Discovering daily crypto mining yields on Bow Miner in 2025

Bow Miner’s cloud mining platform reveals stunning daily profits: XRP earns $20k, ETH $35k, and BTC tops them all. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/06/27 15:29
Across Protocol Co-founder Responds to Allegations on the Use of $23 Million in Funds

PANews reported on June 27 that Across Protocol co-founder Hart Lambur responded to anonymous user Ogle's accusations against his team and protocol on social media today. He said that Ogle's
PANews2025/06/27 15:23
Publicly traded company Mullen announces support for Bitcoin and $TRUMP to purchase commercial electric vehicles

PANews reported on June 27 that the listed company Mullen Automotive announced on June 26 that it will now accept cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and $TRUMP Meme coin for the purchase
PANews2025/06/27 15:08
Analysis: Bitcoin technical support is solid, liquidity lags

PANews reported on June 27 that Matrixport's latest weekly report pointed out that after the FOMC meeting on June 18, 2025, the Fed shifted from a hawkish stance to a
PANews2025/06/27 15:05
Doge ETF inches toward approval as Bitwise updates filing

The proposed spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund ETF may be gaining ground, as growing engagement between issuers and regulators boosts hopes for approval. According to recent filings, Bitwise Asset Management has submitted amended applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 14:48
Believe memecoin launchpad unveils $1M Builders Fund amid declining platform activity

Believe memecoin launchpad has unveiled $1million Believe Builders Fund to back builders and communities through various initiatives. On June 27, Believe, a Web3 SocialFi platform enabling token launches via social interactions on X, announced the launch of the Believe Builders…
Crypto.news2025/06/27 14:47
South Korean retail investors have poured nearly $450 million into Circle stock this month

PANews reported on June 27 that according to CoinDesk, Circle Internet Group (CRCL) became the most popular overseas stock among South Korean retail investors in June, with a cumulative purchase
PANews2025/06/27 14:47

