Ancient Bitcoin whale transfers 40,000 BTC, suspected wallet cleanup
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yujin, an ancient whale holding 80,000 BTC and having been silent for 14 years, transferred 40,000 BTC from 4 addresses to 2
PANews
2025/07/15 07:53
The Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC jointly issued a statement clarifying the rules for banks holding customer crypto assets
PANews reported on July 15 that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Board (Fed) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) jointly issued
PANews
2025/07/15 07:46
TD Cowen raises Strategy target price to $680, Bitcoin is expected to reach $155,000 by the end of the year
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, TD Cowen raised the target price of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) from $590 to $680, and predicted in its latest research
PANews
2025/07/15 07:42
Bitcoin skeptic Vanguard Group becomes Strategy's largest shareholder, holding more than 20 million shares
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, although Vanguard Group has publicly criticized Bitcoin as an "immature asset" and unsuitable for long-term investors, this giant with $10
PANews
2025/07/15 07:40
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 24,000 ETH, bringing its total holdings close to 300,000
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming continued to purchase 24,371 ETH through Coinbase Prime 5 hours ago, worth about $ 73.21 million. Since reserving ETH
PANews
2025/07/15 07:31
Canadian company Digital Commodities has completed the final stage of $2 million in non-brokered private placement financing
PANews reported on July 15 that Digital Commodities, a Canadian listed company, has completed the final stage of a $2 million non-brokered private placement. The financing was fully subscribed, with
PANews
2025/07/15 07:29
JPMorgan Chase CEO may be “all in on cryptocurrencies”
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Watcher.Guru , JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called cryptocurrency a scam and a Ponzi scheme last year, but according to Jim Cramer's
PANews
2025/07/15 07:24
Bank of America: Stripe or Ethereum and other platforms may be new channels to promote interoperability between digital assets
PANews reported on July 15 that Bank of America: We believe that infrastructure providers like Stripe or the Ethereum platform may be new channels to promote interoperability between digital assets.
PANews
2025/07/15 07:18
EU to subpoena platform X after Grok chatbot posts anti-Semitic content
PANews reported on July 15 that EU officials will hold talks with representatives of Elon Musk's social media platform X on Tuesday after the platform's artificial intelligence chatbot Grok posted
PANews
2025/07/15 07:16
Trump: Fed should lower interest rates below 1%
PANews reported on July 15 that US President Trump: The Federal Reserve should lower interest rates to below 1%. In addition, Trump will announce a $70 billion investment plan in
PANews
2025/07/15 07:14
Trending News
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules