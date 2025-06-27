MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Inflation fears push Bolivian small businesses to embrace crypto
Crypto transactions soared 530% last year, Bolivia's central bank says, as citizens are felling the fiat currency.
BANK
$0.0603
+12.31%
PUSH
$0.04543
+3.15%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 03:39
Sonic teams up with Kaito to reward Yappers in S token airdrop
Sonic, the decentralized finance blockchain, has joined forces with Web3 platform Kaito in a move that will see users who drive the conversation around the Sonic token and ecosystem rewarded in the Sonic Season 2 airdrop. Kaito’s ecosystem rewards its…
KAITO
$1.5933
+5.26%
MOVE
$0.1534
+4.99%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000913
-8.97%
SONIC
$0.22918
+2.83%
TOKEN
$0.01637
+6.78%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 03:26
Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings
Nick van Eck, co-founder and CEO of Agora, behind one of the stablecoins Anchorage said it would phase out, claimed inaccuracies and an inconsistently applied framework.
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 03:16
After a 7,500% run on Bitcoin, Metaplanet is “set to win in the long term,” says expert
How did Metaplanet turn a struggling hotel firm into Asia’s fastest-growing Bitcoin proxy, and is a 7,500% stock surge a sign of strength or euphoria? Metaplanet passes Tesla in Bitcoin holdings Metaplanet Inc. (MTPLF), a Japan-listed firm, has officially surpassed…
EXPERT
$0.000719
-1.37%
RUN
$0.0000041
+32.25%
SIGN
$0.07313
-0.31%
WIN
$0.00005449
+1.64%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 02:53
Dow Jones up 500 points as trade and Fed optimism sweeps the market
S&P 500 broke its record as traders welcome good news on trade and interest rates.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 01:29
Aptos hits milestone as RWA on-chain breaks $540m
Aptos has hit a key milestone in the real-world asset market, as a steady rise in tokenization traction sees its total on-chain RWA value surpass $540 million. On June 27, Aptos (APT) posted on its X account that the layer-1…
APT
$5.093
+4.17%
LAYER
$0.6855
+2.65%
RWA
$0.003826
-0.80%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/28 01:20
Trump: Bitcoin takes pressure off dollar after lower losses in stock market drop highlight crypto resilience
PANews reported on June 28 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that encrypted digital currency is a very interesting thing and we have built a very strong industry.
TRUMP
$9.381
+2.04%
DROP
$0.00001259
-1.48%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 00:40
Beijing's first AI map copyright infringement case verdict
PANews reported on June 28 that the Beijing Tongzhou Court recently heard and sentenced the first criminal case of copyright infringement using artificial intelligence to generate models. Luo and four
AI
$0.1515
+2.64%
Share
PANews
2025/06/28 00:01
Pump Fun launches version 2.0, adding new features such as one-click follow-up investment
PANews reported on June 27 that Pump Fun 2.0 has been released, adding new features such as " mover feed " dynamic list and " tap-to-ape " one-click buying, enabling
TAP
$0.413
-1.90%
APE
$0.661
+4.82%
FUN
$0.021207
-5.90%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 23:59
Lnfi Network has integrated RGB protocol
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Bitcoin Magazine , Lnfi Network has integrated the RGB protocol to introduce scalable and programmable assets to the Bitcoin Lightning Network, supporting
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 23:49
Trending News
More
Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules