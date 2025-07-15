MEXC Exchange
A whale deposited 5 million USDC into HyperLiquid, simultaneously buying PUMP and opening a PUMP short position
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale deposited $5 million USDC into HyperLiquid , bought 423 million PUMPs for $2.3 million, and opened a
PANews
2025/07/15 09:04
Or two multi-signature wallets belonging to the same entity spent more than $100 million to purchase 33,366 ETH
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens, two multi-signature wallets (possibly belonging to the same entity) spent a total of $100.54 million to purchase 33,366 ETH at
PANews
2025/07/15 08:56
Coinbase will also add support for Pump.fun (PUMP) on the Solana network
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will soon support Pump.fun (PUMP) assets on the Solana network (SPL tokens). Earlier today, Coinbase announced that it will
PANews
2025/07/15 08:41
Antalpha Appoints Derar Islim as Chief Operating Officer
PANews reported on July 15 that according to GlobeNewswire , Antalpha Platform Holdings ( NASDAQ: ANTA ) announced the appointment of Derar Islim as the company's Chief Operating Officer and
PANews
2025/07/15 08:36
Coinbase to launch Pump.fun (PUMP) token on Base network and add experimental label
PANews reported on July 15 that Coinbase announced that it will launch the Pump.fun (PUMP) token on the Base network and add the Experimental tag to it. Officials remind users
PANews
2025/07/15 08:35
AguilaTrades once again opened a BTC position of over $400 million, with a current floating profit of $33.32 million
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yujin, @AguilaTrades , who had the "$ 400 million position losing money curse", rolled over again in the early morning and increased
PANews
2025/07/15 08:29
CICC: There are advantages in deploying stablecoins on the Internet
PANews reported on July 15 that CICC Research Report stated that we judge that the popularization of stablecoins will have limited impact on existing businesses such as WeChat Pay. The
PANews
2025/07/15 08:17
Movement: $MOVE repurchase has been completed, and the foundation has repurchased approximately 180 million $MOVE tokens
PANews reported on July 15 that according to the announcement of the Movement Network Foundation, the $MOVE repurchase has been completed. The foundation has repurchased approximately 180 million $MOVE tokens
PANews
2025/07/15 08:13
Huang Renxun will attend the 3rd Blockchain Expo on July 16
PANews reported on July 15 that CCTV learned from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade that at the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of
PANews
2025/07/15 08:02
L1 zkEVM: The first step towards Ethereum’s ZK endgame
For those who closely follow the development of Ethereum technology, the blog post " Delivering L1 zkEVM #1: Real-time Proofs " recently released by Ethereum engineer Sophia Gold is of
PANews
2025/07/15 08:00
