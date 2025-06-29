MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The US non-farm payrolls report for June will be released in advance next week
PANews reported on June 29 that due to the US Independence Day holiday, the US June non-farm payrolls report was released ahead of schedule at 20:30 on July 3 (Thursday).
FARM
$28.51
+2.88%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 16:23
Iranian Crypto Exchange Nobitex to Start Displaying User Wallet Balances in Phases
PANews reported on June 29 that Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex tweeted that it will begin to restore the display of user wallet balances in stages. The process is being carried
WALLET
$0.01697
+4.75%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 15:44
Report: 27% of Koreans aged 20-50 hold cryptocurrencies, 70% interested in expanding their investments
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cointelegrap, according to a new report released by Hana Financial Research Institute, "2050 Generation Virtual Asset Investment Trends", more than a quarter
MORE
$0.03359
+15.27%
HOLD
$0.00006787
-3.23%
VIRTUAL
$1.6426
+1.02%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 15:26
Hong Kong Financial Secretary: Stablecoins have the potential to revolutionize payment and capital market activities, including cross-border payments
PANews reported on June 29 that Hong Kong SAR Government Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said in a statement that financial technology has great potential in cross-border trade applications, and
TRADE
$0.14007
+0.37%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 15:04
Digital bank Revolut acquires Argentina's Cetelem bank
PANews reported on June 29 that according to CrowdfundInsider, digital bank Revolut announced the acquisition of Banco Cetelem Argentina, a small local bank owned by French banking giant BNP Paribas.
BANK
$0.06033
+11.82%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 14:46
Here are the 10 hottest AI startups of the year so far
By Mark Haranas , CRN Compiled by: Felix, PANews These 10 AI startups are paving the way for the future of generative and agent-based AI around the world. In 2025,
HERE
$0.000669
--%
FAR
$0.000181
-9.50%
AI
$0.1517
+2.84%
FUTURE
$0.11554
-1.99%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 14:17
Report: RWA market size increased by 85% year-on-year to US$24 billion, becoming the second fastest growing sector after stablecoins
PANews reported on June 29 that according to the Redstone report , the scale of risk asset tokenization (RWA) surged from US$5 billion in 2022 to more than US$24 billion
MORE
$0.03359
+15.27%
SECOND
$0.0000229
-9.12%
RWA
$0.003826
-0.80%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 14:03
ZachXBT: A user was suspected of being attacked by Lazarus Group, and the stolen $3.2 million in crypto assets were sold on the market
PANews reported on June 29 that according to on-chain detective ZachXBT, on May 16, an attack suspected to be launched by the Lazarus Group resulted in a victim's multiple addresses
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 13:49
Analyst: Altcoin and institutional Bitcoin hot money is flowing into Bitcoin treasury companies and crypto-related stocks
PANews reported on June 29 that crypto analyst Scott Melker tweeted that currently hot money from altcoins and institutional Bitcoin is flowing into Bitcoin Treasury Strategy companies and crypto-related stocks.
HOT
$0.0010148
+5.79%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 13:43
Nvidia executives cash out more than $1 billion in stock
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, citing the Financial Times, Nvidia (NVDA.O) insiders have sold more than $1 billion of the company's stock in the past 12
MORE
$0.03359
+15.27%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 12:50
Trending News
More
Uniswap COO Mary-Catherine Lader has resigned
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules