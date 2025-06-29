[LIVE] EthCC Opens in Cannes, Drawing a Global Ethereum Crowd

The Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) has landed in style — and this year, it’s trading the cobblestones of Paris for the sun-soaked glamour of Cannes. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Palais des Festivals, EthCC [8] is bringing the brightest minds in crypto, DeFi, and decentralized tech to the French Riviera. Here is a guide to answer (almost) every question you might have. You’ll find three parts: ☀️ Cannes-related 🎬 EthCC-specific 🏥 Health & miscellaneous tips pic.twitter.com/qIY36CcvK6 — EthCC – Ethereum Community Conference (@EthCC) June 27, 2025 With the sea breeze in the air and palm trees lining the promenade, this edition merges Ethereum innovation with a touch of cinematic flair. Whether you’re a developer, builder, investor, or just crypto-curious, Cannes is about to become the Web3 hotspot of the summer.