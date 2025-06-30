2025-07-16 Wednesday

South Korea halts CBDC project as regulators prioritize won-backed stablecoin rollout

South Korea’s central bank digital currency project has been put on hold as the regulators turn their attention to fast-tracking the issuance of won-backed stablecoins. According to a Bloomberg report citing an unnamed Bank of Korea official, the central bank…
Crypto.news2025/06/30 14:00
Over $484 million in token unlocks this week: SUI, ENA, OP, SOL, AVAX, and DOGE are in focus

This week, the crypto market braces for heightened volatility as over $484 million worth of tokens are set to be unlocked across major altcoins. According to Wu Blockchain, six altcoins with one-time tokens are expected to unlock more than $5 million each in the next seven days.
Fxstreet2025/06/30 13:58
Trump: No intention to extend 90-day tariff suspension

PANews reported on June 30 that according to a report by Jinshi citing the Associated Press, US President Trump said he had no intention of extending the 90-day tariff suspension
PANews2025/06/30 13:44
Data: Bitcoin closed up 31.41% in the second quarter

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Coinglass data showed that Bitcoin closed up 31.41% in the second quarter of 2025 and fell 11.82% in the first quarter.
PANews2025/06/30 13:35
CZ: Bhutan is using excess hydropower to mine Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 30 that CZ tweeted that Bhutan is using excess hydropower to mine Bitcoin.
PANews2025/06/30 13:23
After USELESS hit a new high, Unipcs' 28.08 million USELESS had a floating profit of US$5.06 million

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as USELESS hit a new high, Unipcs, the largest holder of USELESS, held 28.08 million USELESS tokens, with a
PANews2025/06/30 13:03
JD CoinChain Technology: JD Stablecoin has not yet been issued, and any "buy stablecoin" information is fake news

PANews reported on June 30 that some companies falsely claimed to be partners of JD.com and released information about cooperating with JD.com CoinChain, misleading the industry and public opinion. JD.com
PANews2025/06/30 12:57
Nobitex exchange begins restoring service after $90M exploit by pro-Israel hacker group

Nobitex exchange, Iran’s largest cryptocurrency platform, has begun restoring wallet access to users following a major exploit that resulted in more than $90 million in losses. The company issued an update on June 29 via X, outlining a phased recovery…
Crypto.news2025/06/30 12:49
Maxwell hardfork goes live on BNB Chain mainnet — Here’s what you should know

BNB Chain is set to launch its most aggressive speed upgrade yet. To increase transaction throughput, improve validator performance, and enhance responsiveness, the network will implement the Maxwell hardfork on the mainnet on June 30. This will reduce block times…
Crypto.news2025/06/30 12:47
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 30, 2025 – Linqto Freezes Accounts: John Deaton Warns Investors Could Lose $120K+ in Profits

The crypto news feed shows mixed signals today, with the crypto market cap falling 0.7%. Bitcoin is performing steadily, with the BTC price hovering around the $108K mark, while Ethereum has lost some ground but still stands above $2,500. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below. Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for June 30
CryptoNews2025/06/30 12:29

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules