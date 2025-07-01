MEXC Exchange
Altcoin ETFs To Spark Parabolic Phase Of The Bull Run? First US Solana ETF Goes Live Tomorrow
News that the first-ever Solana ETF will go live in the US tomorrow (July 2) has driven the market. The price of Solana has yet to react to the news, with SOL currently down 0.5% on the day but up 3.5% in the past seven days. Coupled with Bloomberg increasing the DOGE spot ETF approval.. The post Altcoin ETFs To Spark Parabolic Phase Of The Bull Run? First US Solana ETF Goes Live Tomorrow appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/07/01 19:44
U.S. Treasury Secretary: We are pushing forward the vote on the tax bill today
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Fox News, US Treasury Secretary Benson said that we are pushing forward the vote on the tax bill ("Big and Beautiful Bill")
PANews
2025/07/01 19:40
After the US dollar stablecoin boom, South Korea lifted the 14-year ban on "Kimchi bonds"
PANews reported on July 1 that according to the Financial Times, affected by the speculative craze of US dollar stablecoins, in order to attract hedging capital inflows, South Korea lifted
PANews
2025/07/01 19:37
JPMorgan Chase: Bitcoin network hashrate drops in June as miners adjust operations due to recent heat wave
PANews July 1 news, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase reported on Tuesday that the average monthly computing power of the Bitcoin network fell by about 3% in June, mainly due
PANews
2025/07/01 19:32
Singapore has tightened regulations on cryptocurrency trading
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the Monetary Authority of Singapore issued a statement on June 30 to tighten regulatory measures on cryptocurrency transactions to
PANews
2025/07/01 19:22
Michael Saylor: Strategy generated 7.8% BTC return in the second quarter
PANews reported on July 1 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), posted on the X platform that MSTR generated a 7.8% BTC yield in the second quarter,
PANews
2025/07/01 19:05
A whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage.
PANews
2025/07/01 18:59
[LIVE] SEC Approves Conversion of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into ETF (BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL & ADA)
Grayscale started its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) conversion journey back in 2024, when the first Bitcoin spot ETFs were approved . The firm’s goal is to transform the GDLC fund, which now tracks a mix of five crypto assets in various weights, into a spot ETF. So far, the SEC has not decided on the matter, but after the latest amendment submitted by Grayscale, the monetary watchdog has until Wednesday, July 2, to issue a statement. Keep up with the latest updates on Grayscale’s ETF application below. Could this be the first time Solana , XRP , and ADA make it into an ETF? Latest Updates on Grayscale’s Five Crypto Spot ETF Application:
CryptoNews
2025/07/01 18:57
South Africa's state power company Eskom seeks to support Bitcoin mining and other businesses to cope with operational crisis
PANews reported on July 1 that according to MSN, South Africa's national power company Eskom is considering supporting Bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence and data center businesses to cope with the
PANews
2025/07/01 18:55
Trump-linked Bitcoin mining firm Hut 8 plans to open office in Dubai
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cryptonews, Hut 8, a North American Bitcoin mining company, registered last week to set up a new office in the Dubai International
PANews
2025/07/01 18:38
