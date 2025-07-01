MEXC Exchange
Powell: The vast majority of Fed members expect to cut interest rates later this year, and it is impossible to say whether it is too early to consider a rate cut in July
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the vast majority of Federal Reserve members expect to cut interest rates later this year,
PANews
2025/07/01 21:56
HKSAR Government appoints members to Task Force on Third Generation Internet Development
PANews reported on July 1 that the Hong Kong SAR Government announced on June 30 the appointment and reappointment of 20 non-official members of the Task Force on the Development
PANews
2025/07/01 21:53
Competition heats up as crypto exchanges vie for European market
Competition is heating up as more exchanges set up operations in Europe, where MiCA provides new “rules of the road.”
PANews
2025/07/01 21:42
Fed Chairman Powell: Expect higher inflation during the summer
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that if we ignore the tariff factor, inflation will run as expected and expected; the US
PANews
2025/07/01 21:40
Data: Bitcoin OTC trading balance has dropped to the lowest level in 10 years
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Bitcoin News, the balance of Bitcoin over-the-counter (OTC) transactions has dropped to 156,600 bitcoins, the lowest level in 10 years.
PANews
2025/07/01 21:34
UK-based Smarter Web Company acquires additional 230.05 bitcoins for $25 million
London-listed Smarter Web Company is expanding its Bitcoin treasury strategy, as more firms join in.
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 21:29
UniCredit to offer BlackRock Bitcoin ETF-linked products to some clients
PANews reported on July 1 that as European banks seek new ways to meet market demand for digital assets, UniCredit SpA will launch a structured product for its professional clients
PANews
2025/07/01 21:23
Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian Press, citing CCTV News, on July 1 local time, US President Trump said that he was willing to postpone the deadline
PANews
2025/07/01 21:20
Cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise completes $528 million financing plan, net proceeds used to purchase Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Businesswire, cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise (NYSE: DDC) announced the completion of a financing plan totaling US$528 million, with investors including Anson Funds.
PANews
2025/07/01 21:19
Virtuals Protocol Announces Governance Portal Now Live
PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Virtuals Protocol announced that the governance portal is now online. It works as follows: Wallets holding at least 0.10% of
PANews
2025/07/01 21:17
