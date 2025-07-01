MEXC Exchange
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 12,455 ETH
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC (US$120.94 million) today, of which iShares under BlackRock had
PANews
2025/07/01
Trump pressures Fed to cut rates to 1%
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian News Agency, citing CCTV International News, US President Trump once again "blasted" US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, saying that the Fed
PANews
2025/07/01
Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing
Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01
Tuttle has filed an amendment to change the effective date of a batch of 2x leveraged cryptocurrency ETFs to July 16
PANews reported on July 1 that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said on the X platform that Tuttle has submitted an amendment to change the effective date of
PANews
2025/07/01
Powell: We believe that a stablecoin framework needs to be established and progress is being made
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that we believe it is necessary to establish a stablecoin framework and progress is being made.
PANews
2025/07/01
FATF’s crypto checklist hints at the next regulatory crackdown
The FATF is shaping global crypto rules from behind the scenes, with stablecoins and DeFi next in line for scrutiny.
PANews
2025/07/01
Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high and rising 163% this year
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailianshe, Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high, and soared 163% this year. On the news front, Robinhood announced on
PANews
2025/07/01
BNB Chain Foundation strategically holds IDOL, MEET48 Global Idol Finals Report sets a record of consuming 16 million tokens
On June 30, BNB Chain Foundation officially announced the purchase of $25,000 of MEET48's official token IDOL . Prior to this, MEET48, the world's first AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and
PANews
2025/07/01
Boba receives $70 million in capital commitments and reaches token transfer agreement with FTX Recovery Trust
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Chainwire, the Boba Governance Foundation announced that it has received a $70 million funding commitment from the Awaken Foundation and LDA Capital
PANews
2025/07/01
Bitcoin Layer2 network Botanix mainnet launched, reducing block time to 5 seconds
PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Botanix Labs, the development team of Botanix, announced today that its Bitcoin native blockchain project Botanix mainnet has been officially
PANews
2025/07/01
