Robinhood has deployed more than 213 stock tokens on Arbitrum, spending a total of about $5
PANews reported on July 2 that according to a screenshot shared by Tom Wan, data director of Entropy Advisors, by tracking the contract deployment address, more than 213 stock tokens
PANews
2025/07/02 11:04
Jump returns with Shelby: the "speed of light ambition" in the storage track and the AWS dilemma
Lao Deng can only go crazy once. Old readers may remember that the third article published by this account was "Bodhi", a content-oriented gadget based on the Arweave storage chain.
PANews
2025/07/02 11:00
US sanctions crypto wallet tied to ransomware, infostealer host
The US Treasury has sanctioned a crypto wallet containing $350,000 tied to the alleged cybercrime hosting service Aeza Group.
PANews
2025/07/02 10:47
Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech surged nearly 240% during the session and announced plans to acquire all shares of Conflux
PANews reported on July 2 that the Hong Kong-listed company Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech (00399) surged in early trading today, soaring by nearly 240% at the beginning of the session. The
PANews
2025/07/02 10:46
The crypto market fell for two consecutive days, with the AI sector leading the decline by 4.48%, and BTC falling to $105,000
PANews reported on July 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector has been falling for two consecutive days, and the AI sector fell 4.48% in 24 hours.
PANews
2025/07/02 10:45
Alibaba Cloud to establish its first AI global capability center and add new data centers in Malaysia and the Philippines
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cailianshe, Alibaba Cloud will add new data centers in Malaysia and the Philippines, and its global infrastructure layout will expand to 29
PANews
2025/07/02 10:43
Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Fxstreet
2025/07/02 10:30
"Insider Brother" ETH and BTC short positions have made a floating profit of more than 3.23 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 2 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the “insider brother” has made a floating profit of more than 3.23 million USD from his two short positions. Last
PANews
2025/07/02 10:25
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.2)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/2 Update: bonk: $USELESS new high believe：$STARTUP new high-tech launchpad vibe.fun ⚠ Tips:
PANews
2025/07/02 10:16
A collector bought a Casascius Bitcoin gold bar for $500 in 2012 and redeemed more than $10 million in Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cryptoslate, a collector who calls himself John Galt on the Bitcoin Talk forum redeemed more than $10 million in Bitcoin from a
PANews
2025/07/02 10:11
