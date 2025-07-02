MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Judge lets Celsius $4B Bitcoin lawsuit against Tether move forward
A US judge has allowed Celsius’s lawsuit over Tether’s $4 billion Bitcoin liquidation to move forward, rejecting key parts of Tether’s dismissal bid.
MOVE
$0.1522
+4.60%
FORWARD
$0.00059
-0.50%
BID
$0.11296
+1.76%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 16:08
Bitwise NEAR Staking ETP makes Xetra debut today
Bitwise has launched a new exchange-traded product on the Deutsche Börse Xetra. The ETP offers investors exposure to AI-based blockchain NEAR with staking benefits. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the crypto asset manager has launched its first…
ETP
$0.0007952
-2.41%
AI
$0.1499
+2.95%
NEAR
$2.609
+3.82%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:06
Connecticut passes law blocking the state from creating a Bitcoin reserve
Connecticut has officially passed a law that restricts the state government from accepting, holding, or investing in virtual currency, effectively banning the creation of a cryptocurrency reserve. On June 30, Governor Ned Lamont signed House Bill 7082 into law, following…
HOUSE
$0.014963
+24.05%
VIRTUAL
$1.6293
+1.02%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:05
Coin price first, what is the origin of the Ethereum Community Foundation (ECF)?
Cannes’ “Abdication”: A new king challenges the old order In the world of Ethereum, power changes are often silent, hidden in difficult technical proposals and lengthy community meetings. However, in
ORDER
$0.0789
+3.27%
KING
$0.0003143
-4.58%
POWER
$0.01169
+11.54%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 16:00
Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals (which previously purchased 4 bitcoins) announced the signing of a structured financing agreement
MORE
$0.03347
+14.31%
DEEP
$0.189807
+3.78%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 15:58
Data: Ethereum Q2 ended with a 36.48% increase
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cointelegraph, citing Coinglass data, Ethereum ended the second quarter with a strong increase of 36.48%, after a drop of 45.41% in the
SECOND
$0.0000229
-5.76%
DROP
$0.00001259
-1.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 15:48
[LIVE] EthCC 8 Day Three: Builders Keep Pushing as Heat and Hangovers Set In
Welcome to Day Three of EthCC[8] in Cannes — where the sun blazes, the parties blur, and the crypto conversation never stops. By now, the late nights and Riviera heat might be catching up with everyone, but the show must go on — and today promises another full agenda of cutting-edge ideas, protocol deep-dives, and forward-looking discussions. Expect sessions on everything from zero-knowledge breakthroughs and scaling solutions to the rise of modular infrastructure and cross-chain interoperability. Builders, researchers, and founders are showing up strong, ready to push the envelope even further as we move deeper into Ethereum’s next chapter. We’ll be live-blogging all the essential moments — key insights, hot takes, and the smartest minds in the room. Stay hydrated, stay sharp, and stay with us as we bring you all the action from the floor in Cannes.
READY
$0.003313
-11.15%
LL
$0.0145
+0.27%
ZERO
$0.00005639
+43.04%
GO
$0.00172
+4.24%
FORWARD
$0.00059
-0.50%
Share
CryptoNews
2025/07/02 15:42
Flare eyes further losses as assets incentive program launch goes muted
Flare Network (FLR) edges higher by less than 1% at press time on Wednesday after three consecutive days of trading in the red. The minor recovery aligns with the launch of the FAssets Incentive Program, which includes 2.2 billion FLR tokens.
RED
$0.3431
+5.69%
FLR
$0.01723
+1.11%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000005723
+46.74%
THREE
$0.00334
--%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/02 15:35
Matrixport: Bitcoin's declining volatility and decoupling from U.S. stocks are increasing Bitcoin's attractiveness to institutional investors
PANews reported on July 2 that Matrixport analyzed in its latest report that in the eyes of Wall Street, Bitcoin is ideally positioned as a "non-correlated asset" that can be
U
$0.01242
-0.64%
Share
PANews
2025/07/02 15:23
Pudgy Penguins surges 64% in a week — What’s driving PENGU token rally?
PENGU, the Solana-based token associated with the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection, has jumped 64% over the past week, climbing another 13% in the last 24 hours. Due to the recent rally, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is now one of the top…
PENGU
$0.032293
+6.65%
TOP
$0.000097
-2.02%
NOW
$0.01242
-13.38%
TOKEN
$0.01617
+6.17%
NFT
$0.0000004487
+0.31%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/02 15:16
Trending News
More
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules