Green Minerals signs $25m financing deal to buy more Bitcoin
Mining company Green Minerals has entered a structured financing agreement with LDA Capital worth 250 million Norwegian kroner. The funds will be used to boost its Bitcoin treasury. Through a press release, the deep sea mining firm has been granted…
2025/07/02 18:54
Analysis: 56 VC-backed tokens have been listed this year, 3 of which have FDV exceeding $1 billion
PANews reported on July 2 that crypto analyst @ahboyash posted on the X platform that as of mid-2025, 56 venture-backed tokens have been listed. Among them, 45 tokens have a
2025/07/02 18:40
Ripple and OpenPay partner to provide enterprise-grade stablecoin and payment infrastructure
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ripple announced a strategic partnership with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd, bringing together two infrastructure leaders with deep expertise in
2025/07/02 18:27
Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains
Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains. According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables…
2025/07/02 18:14
German instant payment platform Ivy adds support for Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins
PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, German instant payment platform Ivy announced the integration of Circle's USDC and EURC stablecoins. This cooperation makes Ivy one of the
2025/07/02 18:02
$648 billion in assets are under quantum threat, Project Eleven uses PQC to build a Bitcoin security firewall
Author: LenaXin, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher In 2024, a project called Project Eleven was quietly launched. Its goal was not liquidity, airdrops or modularization, but to face a long-marginalized but
2025/07/02 18:00
Analysis: Liquidity in the crypto derivatives market continues to improve, and the macro environment continues to be favorable for risky assets
PANews reported on July 2 that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment institution, published a statement saying that Bitcoin showed its resilience in the end-of-quarter capital flows, and listed companies
2025/07/02 17:57
Bitcoin investors sit on $1.2 trillion in profits as HODLing dominates: Glassnode
Bitcoin recently climbed back above $107,000, after a brief pullback triggered by geopolitical tensions. The rebound has put majority of investors in the green, but recent data suggests little appetite for selling According to a July 1 Glassnode report, Bitcoin…
2025/07/02 17:56
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid
A U.S. bankruptcy judge has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit against Tether can proceed, rejecting key arguments Tether raised to dismiss the case. A U.S. bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of New York has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit…
2025/07/02 17:54
Ondo Finance to launch Ondo Global Markets, an on-chain US stock trading platform, this summer
PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ondo Finance announced that it will launch the on-chain U.S. stock trading platform Ondo Global Markets this summer. With
2025/07/02 17:47
