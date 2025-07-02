2025-07-16 Wednesday

Green Minerals signs $25m financing deal to buy more Bitcoin

Mining company Green Minerals has entered a structured financing agreement with LDA Capital worth 250 million Norwegian kroner. The funds will be used to boost its Bitcoin treasury. Through a press release, the deep sea mining firm has been granted…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 18:54
Analysis: 56 VC-backed tokens have been listed this year, 3 of which have FDV exceeding $1 billion

PANews reported on July 2 that crypto analyst @ahboyash posted on the X platform that as of mid-2025, 56 venture-backed tokens have been listed. Among them, 45 tokens have a
PANews2025/07/02 18:40
Ripple and OpenPay partner to provide enterprise-grade stablecoin and payment infrastructure

PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ripple announced a strategic partnership with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd, bringing together two infrastructure leaders with deep expertise in
PANews2025/07/02 18:27
Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains

Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains.  According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 18:14
German instant payment platform Ivy adds support for Circle’s USDC and EURC stablecoins

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, German instant payment platform Ivy announced the integration of Circle's USDC and EURC stablecoins. This cooperation makes Ivy one of the
PANews2025/07/02 18:02
$648 billion in assets are under quantum threat, Project Eleven uses PQC to build a Bitcoin security firewall

Author: LenaXin, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher In 2024, a project called Project Eleven was quietly launched. Its goal was not liquidity, airdrops or modularization, but to face a long-marginalized but
PANews2025/07/02 18:00
Analysis: Liquidity in the crypto derivatives market continues to improve, and the macro environment continues to be favorable for risky assets

PANews reported on July 2 that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment institution, published a statement saying that Bitcoin showed its resilience in the end-of-quarter capital flows, and listed companies
PANews2025/07/02 17:57
Bitcoin investors sit on $1.2 trillion in profits as HODLing dominates: Glassnode

Bitcoin recently climbed back above $107,000, after a brief pullback triggered by geopolitical tensions. The rebound has put majority of investors in the green, but recent data suggests little appetite for selling According to a July 1 Glassnode report, Bitcoin…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 17:56
Tether-Celsius lawsuit proceeds as judge rejects parts of Tether’s dismissal bid

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit against Tether can proceed, rejecting key arguments Tether raised to dismiss the case. A U.S. bankruptcy judge in the Southern District of New York has ruled that Celsius Network’s lawsuit…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 17:54
Ondo Finance to launch Ondo Global Markets, an on-chain US stock trading platform, this summer

PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, Ondo Finance announced that it will launch the on-chain U.S. stock trading platform Ondo Global Markets this summer. With
PANews2025/07/02 17:47

Trending News

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules