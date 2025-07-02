2025-07-16 Wednesday

Thesis bets big on Bitcoin’s everyday economy with Lolli acquisition

Thesis, the venture studio behind Bitcoin-native powerhouses like Fold and Mezo, just made a strategic play to dominate the rewards space. The company acquired Lolli in a bid to merge earning and spending Bitcoin into one seamless loop. According to…
2025/07/03 00:01
Vitalik: If decentralization is just a slogan, Ethereum will be at risk

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned at the EthCC conference in France that if decentralization remains at the slogan level, Ethereum will
2025/07/03 00:00
Coinbase arms itself for onchain’s messiest phase with LiquiFi acquisition

Behind every successful token launch lies a mountain of overlooked headaches: vesting schedules, compliance snags, and cap table disasters. By acquiring LiquiFi, Coinbase is aiming to solve these problems and position itself as the backbone of the next crypto boom.…
2025/07/02 23:55
LiquiFi Deal Boosts Coinbase Token Platform, Seeks to Simplify On-chain Vesting

Coinbase has acquired LiquiFi, a token management platform used by projects such as Uniswap Foundation, OP Labs (Optimism), Zora, and Ethena, for an undisclosed amount according to a blog post on July 2. Big news: We're acquiring @liquifi_finance , the leading token management platform for early-stage teams building onchain. Together we can support builders earlier in their journey, accelerating the path to economic freedom. pic.twitter.com/2rU9OYKxTe — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) July 2, 2025 Coinbase stated that the acquisition of LiquiFi enhances its ability to offer token cap table management, vesting, and compliance support, advancing its goal of becoming a comprehensive platform for launching and scaling on-chain businesses. LiquiFi is recognized for simplifying token ownership tracking, vesting schedules, and regulatory workflows. It has become a widely used tool among early-stage crypto teams seeking to streamline their token operations. With this integration, Coinbase seeks to address common challenges faced by builders, such as fragmented data management, legal uncertainty, and complex compliance requirements. LiquiFi automates these processes, allowing teams to operate more efficiently and with greater confidence. “Launching a token today is too hard,” said Greg Tusar, vice president of institutional product at Coinbase. “With LiquiFi, we’re lowering the barrier to entry and enabling innovation at speed.” Bringing End-to-End Support to the Token Economy According to Coinbase, LiquiFi’s technology will eventually be embedded within Coinbase Prime, improving its suite of services that already includes custody, trading, and financing. This vertical integration ensures that companies issuing tokens can do so in a secure, compliant, and user-friendly environment. The firm said its long-term vision is ambitious: making token launches easier, faster, and more global than issuing traditional startup equity. For founders, employees, and investors alike, Coinbase wants to create the default infrastructure for building and scaling tokenized businesses. Whether you’re launching a new protocol or managing employee token compensation, the tools to succeed will soon be in one place. Coinbase Named by TIME as a ‘Disruptor’ Recently, TIME has named Coinbase one of 2025’s 100 Most Influential Companies , pointing to the crypto exchange as a “disruptor” for its aggressive policy advocacy in Washington. The recognition follows a sharp 26% year-to-date surge in Coinbase’s stock, which climbed from around $303 to a high of $382 after the Senate passed the GENIUS stablecoin bill on June 17. TIME noted that Coinbase , which in May became the first crypto stock added to the S&P 500 index, is “a key driver of the industry’s policy efforts in Washington, D.C.” With more industry-friendly legislation on the horizon, the publication said Coinbase could cement its role as the central hub for U.S. crypto trading. Coinbase’s influence extends beyond the U.S. On June 20, the exchange secured a license to provide digital asset services across the European Union under the MiCA regulatory framework, granted by Luxembourg’s financial regulator.
2025/07/02 23:52
Cryptocurrency business adds $620 million to Trump's wealth, and his business empire is no longer limited to real estate

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, US President Trump's wealth has undergone a huge transformation, and cryptocurrency investment projects have injected at least $620 million into his
2025/07/02 23:51
Warning: Dozens of fake wallet plugins flood Firefox Store to steal cryptocurrency

PANews reported on July 2 that according to BleepingComputer, the security company Koi found more than 40 fake crypto wallet extensions in the official Firefox browser plug-in store, impersonating mainstream
2025/07/02 23:44
U.S. Treasury Secretary: Fed may cut interest rates in September or "earlier"

PANews July 2, according to Cailian News Agency, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant said on Tuesday that he believes the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates in September or "earlier"
2025/07/02 23:33
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 222 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated

PANews reported on July 2 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $222 million, of which $113 million
2025/07/02 23:30
The whale @qwatio’s short position was liquidated again for $50 million after adding more positions

PANews reported on July 2 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the insider whale @qwatio’s short position after adding positions has just been liquidated for another $50 million.
2025/07/02 23:22
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF generates more annual fee income than its flagship S&P 500 ETF

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bitcoin News, the annual management fee income generated by BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF "IBIT" has surpassed its flagship product S&P 500 Index
2025/07/02 23:07

