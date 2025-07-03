MEXC Exchange
Circle minted 250 million new USDC on Solana this morning
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Solscan data, Circle minted approximately 250 million new USDC on the Solana blockchain at 3:13 am Beijing time on July 3.
USDC
$0.9999
+0.01%
AM
$0.0000173
--%
PANews
2025/07/03 10:57
Sui has become the fastest growing L1 developer community in the past two years, with a growth rate of 16.1% in the past year, second only to Solana
PANews reported on July 3 that according to the latest developer data shared by Sam Blackshear, co-founder and CTO of Mysten Labs, Sui has become the second fastest growing L1
L1
$0.00998
+1.01%
SUI
$3.9887
+2.62%
SECOND
$0.0000229
-5.76%
PANews
2025/07/03 10:49
The crypto market stabilized and rebounded, BTC broke through $109,000, and ETH rose by more than 7%
PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market rebounded after two consecutive days of correction, with a general increase of about 2% to 9%. Among
BTC
$117,303
+0.37%
MORE
$0.03354
+14.51%
ETH
$3,103.64
+5.13%
ROSE
$0.02785
+3.64%
PANews
2025/07/03 10:43
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.3)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/3 Update: $Company A whale bought $1.6 million and lost a lot, a
LOT
$0.02145
-3.33%
MEME
$0.001854
+7.29%
AI
$0.1501
+3.16%
MEMES
$0.00008888
-0.02%
PANews
2025/07/03 10:29
3xwRKt address spent about $1.6 million to buy $Company and cashed out about $1.6 million through multiple addresses
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, wallet address 3xwRKt recently spent about $1.6 million to buy $Company, a small-cap token with a market value of only
CAP
$0.09417
-0.48%
WALLET
$0.01697
+4.81%
TOKEN
$0.01613
+6.18%
PANews
2025/07/03 10:25
PayPal co-founder and other tech billionaires plan to set up Erebor Bank to serve crypto and AI startups, and Erebor plans to include stablecoins on its balance sheet
PANews reported on July 3 that according to the Financial Times, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and other technology billionaires plan to set up a bank called Erebor, focusing on serving
BANK
$0.06009
+9.43%
AI
$0.1501
+3.16%
PANews
2025/07/03 10:04
Bitwise CIO: ETH spot ETF fund inflows may accelerate significantly in the second half of 2025
According to PANews on July 3, Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise, said that the inflow of funds into the spot Ethereum ETF may accelerate significantly in the second
SPOT
$0.0000000000000003
-68.81%
FUND
$0.02801
+5.69%
ETH
$3,103.64
+5.13%
SECOND
$0.0000229
-5.76%
PANews
2025/07/03 09:56
Duodian Digital Intelligence's stock price once soared by nearly 90%. It has allocated BTC and plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license
According to PANews on July 3, the share price of Hong Kong-listed company MultiPoint Digital Intelligence (02586) once soared by nearly 90%. As of press time, it had risen by
BTC
$117,303
+0.37%
PANews
2025/07/03 09:53
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally as crypto market rebounds
Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded to $109,000 on Wednesday as the US agreement with Vietnam and a rise in the global M2 money supply stirred a surge in its open interest (OI), which spiked to 689.78K BTC worth about $75 billion.
BTC
$117,303
+0.37%
M2
$0.0002954
-17.34%
XRP
$2.8943
+1.66%
Fxstreet
2025/07/03 09:50
REX-OSPREY Solana Collateralized ETF Reaches $33 Million in First-Day Trading Volume
PANews reported on July 3 that according to data provided by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the first Solana collateralized ETF (ie REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF) SSK had a trading volume
REX
$0.015611
+9.80%
PANews
2025/07/03 09:44
