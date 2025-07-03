MEXC Exchange
Jump Crypto-associated whale wallet transferred 7,499 BTC worth about $816 million after two years of dormancy
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a giant whale wallet related to Jump Crypto has just transferred all of its 7,499 BTC (worth approximately US$816 million)
PANews
2025/07/03 13:56
XRP’s comeback spurs interest in APT Miner’s cloud-based mining
APT Miner partners with top manufacturers to provide stable, cloud mining with real-time income tracking and full contract transparency. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 13:46
IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan’s proposal to offer subsidised electricity tariffs for crypto mining operations. Per local reports, the government is still engaged with international institutions to refine the plan. “As of now, the IMF has not agreed,” said Secretary of Power Dr. Fakhray Alam Irfan, during a session with the Senate Standing Committee on Power. According to a report by Profit , the IMF has warned that the plan could add strain to the power sector. Dr Irfan told the committee that the agency is concerned about market distortions over Pakistan’s subsidised energy rates proposal. IMF Flags Several Concerns Against Pakistan’s Power Proposal for Bitcoin Mining Last month, the IMF questioned Pakistan’s power push for Bitcoin mining, raising concerns over legal issues and power strain. The international financial body laid out several concerns, including the legality of crypto mining in Pakistan and the additional strain on the already burdened power grid. ⛏️ The @IMFNews is pushing back on Pakistan’s plan to allocate 2,000 megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data centers. #IMF #Bitcoin https://t.co/X9YHqz9qTO — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 1, 2025 Further, the fund warned about resource distribution and knock-on effects on power tariffs. The IMF noted that Pakistan did not consult the fund ahead of the announcement. In May, Pakistan announced that it will allocate 2,000MW to power crypto mining and data centres, in a move to attract foreign investment. The initiative is driven by the Pakistan Crypto Council and supported by the Ministry of Finance. Pakistan in Talks With International Institutions Dr Irfan confirmed that the government is still in talks to redefine its power subsidiary plan after the IMF has rejected the proposal. The committee further discussed technological solutions aimed at combating electricity theft. They also discussed the government’s recent agreement with scheduled banks to reduce the circular debt stock. Senator Shibli Faraz criticised that banks were “forced at gunpoint” to offer the loans. The committee has directed the Power Division to submit comprehensive answers to various issues at the next meeting.
CryptoNews
2025/07/03 13:42
Arthur Hayes: The market may go sideways or fall slightly before Powell's speech at the end of August. In a pessimistic scenario, BTC may drop to the range of $90,000 to $95,000
PANews reported on July 3 that Arthur Hayes pointed out in his latest article that although he is optimistic about the long-term performance of Bitcoin and digital assets, Trump's "Big
PANews
2025/07/03 13:39
C2 Blockchain to acquire 20% stake in McAllen Digital Infrastructure and increase holdings by 2.286 million DOG tokens
PANews reported on July 3 that C2 Blockchain, a US-listed company, announced that it had signed a letter of intent (LOI) with ART Digital Holdings Corp., planning to acquire a
PANews
2025/07/03 13:15
SEC Freezes Grayscale Digital Fund ETF Conversion One Day After Approval — What Changed?
The US SEC has abruptly frozen the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund’s conversion into an exchange-traded fund, halting its launch just a day after the green light was given. On July 1, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets approved the NYSE Arca’s proposal to list and trade shares of the Grayscale fund under an amended rule. The approval came with accelerated status, signaling initial confidence in the product’s readiness for market. But within 24 hours, the Commission exercised its right to review the decision, automatically staying the approval under Rule 431 of the SEC’s Rules of Practice. The reversal adds an unexpected twist to what had been hailed as a landmark moment for multi-asset crypto ETFs in the US. Fund’s Heavy Bitcoin-Ethereum Mix Offset by Riskier Altcoin Holdings Launched in 2018, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund holds a basket of top cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ethereum accounting for more than 91% of its portfolio. Altcoins such as XRP, Solana and Cardano make up the rest, each carrying differing degrees of regulatory uncertainty. The plot thickens. Upper level of SEC telling $GDLC it can't launch until otherwise notified. Not sure why, no other info than this letter. My guess tho: They want to issue the crypto ETP listing standards before any '33 act spot ETFs hit market with these other coins. So likely… https://t.co/Za7rYk1o0E — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 2, 2025 By intervening directly, the SEC’s commissioners have signaled that the conversion merits closer inspection beyond what staff-level approval typically requires. Historically, this kind of review is rare and often suggests internal debate over regulatory implications, investor protection or market readiness. Unlike single-asset ETFs such as those tied to Bitcoin, multi-asset products like Grayscale’s bring new complexity. The inclusion of tokens with unsettled legal status, like XRP and Solana, may have prompted concerns over clarity in investor disclosures or the legal treatment of underlying assets. No Timetable Given as SEC Weighs Path Forward for Multi-Asset Crypto Funds Some analysts believe the Commission’s caution could reflect a broader effort to establish a unified approach before opening the gates to more diversified crypto products. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas has suggested the SEC is holding off on GDLC’s ETF conversion until a more consistent regulatory framework for crypto ETPs is in place. Grayscale’s ETF bid comes at a time of renewed momentum for digital asset firms under a more crypto-friendly political backdrop. However, the Commission’s move illustrates that regardless of shifting sentiment, regulatory rigor still holds sway over timing. For Grayscale and NYSE Arca, the stay means an indefinite delay. The SEC has not offered a timeline for its review or any additional guidance on next steps.
CryptoNews
2025/07/03 13:10
Analysis: Bitcoin volatility drops to lowest level since 2023, large fluctuations are expected within up to 5 weeks
PANews reported on July 3 that according to analyst Jackis, Bitcoin volatility has dropped to its lowest level since 2023, a situation that has only occurred seven times in history.
PANews
2025/07/03 13:01
First U.S. Solana staking ETF debuts with $33M in volume, $12M in inflows
The first U.S. exchange-traded fund offering exposure to Solana and on-chain staking rewards began trading this week, drawing strong demand in its market debut. On July 2, 2025, the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF, trading under the ticker SSK, launched…
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 12:59
Ripple applies for national banking license and Fed master account
Ripple is seeking a national banking charter in the United States, a move that would bring the crypto firm under both federal and state regulatory oversight. In a post published Wednesday on X, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed that the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 12:57
Jito Launches TipRouter Upgrade to Support Direct Distribution of Solana Priority Fees to Stakers
PANews reported on July 3 that the Jito Foundation announced a TipRouter upgrade to support direct distribution of Solana priority fees to stakers. Priority fees account for 35%-40% of Solana's
PANews
2025/07/03 12:45
