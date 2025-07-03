2025-07-16 Wednesday

Analysts: The door to a rate cut in July is closed

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the market is focused on the expected increase in unemployment, but the actual unemployment rate has dropped to 4.1%, and the
PANews2025/07/03 20:49
Analysis: US job market remains stable, Fed may postpone rate cuts until September

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. job market performed robustly in June, with non-farm payrolls increasing by 147,000, higher than the revised 144,000 in May;
PANews2025/07/03 20:47
Analysts: The Fed may not cut interest rates in July and September

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, analyst Joseph Richter said that the market may react to the decline in unemployment, but this is only part of the
PANews2025/07/03 20:45
Analysis: US non-farm data far exceeded expectations, which may ease the pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the number of non-farm payrolls in the United States unexpectedly increased by 147,000 in June, which was not only higher than
PANews2025/07/03 20:39
European Commission President: Ready to reach agreement with US on tariffs

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cailianshe, European Commission President von der Leyen said that we are ready to reach an agreement with the United States on tariffs,
PANews2025/07/03 20:37
The probability of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve has declined

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the market currently believes that the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September is about 80%, lower than
PANews2025/07/03 20:35
Traders abandon bets on July Fed rate cut

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cailianshe, traders have given up their bets on the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut in July.
PANews2025/07/03 20:34
U.S. nonfarm payrolls for April and May revised up by 16,000 jobs

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revised the number of new non-agricultural jobs in April from 147,000 to 158,000; the number
PANews2025/07/03 20:33
U.S. unemployment rate in June was 4.1%, expected to be 4.3%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. unemployment rate in June was 4.1%, expected to be 4.3%, and the previous value was 4.20%.
PANews2025/07/03 20:31
U.S. non-farm payrolls in June were 147,000, compared with expectations of 110,000

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. non-farm payrolls in June were 147,000 after seasonal adjustment, in line with expectations of 110,000. The previous value was
PANews2025/07/03 20:30

