2025-07-16 Wednesday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Giants join forces to bet on crypto banks, and a group of Silicon Valley bigwigs are preparing to build Erebor

Giants join forces to bet on crypto banks, and a group of Silicon Valley bigwigs are preparing to build Erebor

Author: BitpushNews The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in 2023 brought a huge shock to the technology finance industry, and also left a service gap that urgently needs to
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06009+%9,69
Share
PANews2025/07/04 07:00
WhiteRock founder to be extradited over $30M ZKasino case — ZachXBT

WhiteRock founder to be extradited over $30M ZKasino case — ZachXBT

WhiteRock Finance founder Ildar Ilham was reportedly detained in the UAE more than a year after Dutch authorities announced an arrest linked to ZKasino.
Moonveil
MORE$0,03355+%14,50
Share
PANews2025/07/04 06:10
No crypto wins in Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill,’ but market eyes liquidity boost

No crypto wins in Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill,’ but market eyes liquidity boost

Trump's massive budget won the approval of the House, and may boost crypto markets despite no direct pro-crypto measures.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,015081+%25,95
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,372+%3,14
Propy
PRO$0,8982-%0,35
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/04 04:19
This crypto under $0.002 could hit $1 and make people rich before Cardano touches $3 again

This crypto under $0.002 could hit $1 and make people rich before Cardano touches $3 again

As ADA stalls under $3, LILPEPE races ahead with Layer 2 utility and under-$0.002 pricing that could explode in this bull run. #partnercontent
GET RICH QUICK
RICH$0,0003384+%7,53
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02145+%6,98
TapDaDoge
RUN$0,0000041+%32,25
Tron Bull
BULL$0,004633-%7,02
Solayer
LAYER$0,6833+%3,68
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/04 04:02
Telegram’s blockchain developer joins unicorn ranks at $1b valuation

Telegram’s blockchain developer joins unicorn ranks at $1b valuation

The Open Platform’s billion-dollar milestone marks a maturing moment for the TON ecosystem, which is leveraging Telegram’s 900M users to make crypto as seamless as texting. With $28.5 million fresh funding, TOP is betting big on blockchain’s mass-market moment. On…
TONCOIN
TON$3,078+%3,77
TOP Network
TOP$0,000097-%2,11
MASS
MASS$0,0003146+%5,07
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/04 03:39
BoE Governor Warns Stablecoin Boom Could Undermine Monetary Trust – Central Banks on Alert

BoE Governor Warns Stablecoin Boom Could Undermine Monetary Trust – Central Banks on Alert

Key Takeaways: BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the definition of a reserve currency is shifting, now centered on liquidity and safety rather than convertibility. He warned that stablecoins could weaken monetary trust if widely adopted outside regulatory frameworks. Bailey called on central banks to reassess their role amid payment innovation and cross-border liquidity risks. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey cautioned that emerging digital forms of money, including stablecoin, could introduce risks to the financial system if not properly regulated. According to remarks published on July 3 from Bailey’s speech at the Andrew Crockett Memorial Lecture, the concept of a “reserve currency” has evolved over time and now depends less on a fixed monetary anchor and more on the presence of secure, liquid assets such as U.S. Treasuries and the provision of contingent liquidity by central banks. Stablecoin Growth May Disrupt Financial Trust He noted that the use of reserves has shifted from backing currency convertibility to preserving financial stability in the face of capital flows. “First, at least for the large economies, it could be asked today, what is the point of official reserves?” he said. He argued that in current conditions, reserves serve to support liquidity in moments of stress, not to manage currency pegs. Bailey added that any changes in the structure of money, such as the introduction of private stablecoins, should be monitored closely for potential effects on monetary trust and the “singleness of money.” “If, for instance, stablecoins emerge as a new form of money, we have to decide how to ensure the singleness of money and therefore trust in money in this world, and what role the notion of reserve currency should play here,” he said. The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 6-3 to keep interest rates at 4.25% Find out more: https://t.co/rcGJUYFkWZ pic.twitter.com/VkO9vZyjgS — Bank of England (@bankofengland) June 19, 2025 Bailey Flags Risks to Monetary Unity He framed these developments as a challenge for central banks, especially if stablecoin gains widespread use outside regulated frameworks. Bailey said future work should focus on defining the role of reserve currencies in systems where new payment technologies may bypass traditional oversight. Bailey emphasized the adaptive nature of the reserve currency concept and the need for clarity in how these terms are applied in future monetary systems. Some regulators are warning that uncoordinated adoption of stablecoins could lead to fragmented monetary systems. Without shared rules, private tokens might circulate outside central oversight, weakening policy tools and complicating cross-border financial stability measures. Interoperability is also under review. Authorities are assessing how stablecoins can maintain consistent value while meeting legal and risk standards. This includes deciding whether such instruments should be treated as part of the official monetary system or kept in separate frameworks. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What does Bailey mean by the “singleness of money”? He refers to the idea that all money used in an economy should be interchangeable at face value and backed by a common framework. Multiple forms of money without unified standards could compromise this trust. What role do central bank swap lines play in reserve currency status today? Swap lines and repo facilities provide liquidity backstops that reinforce the dollar’s reserve currency role, especially in stressed conditions, replacing gold or pegged exchange rates from earlier systems. Is there any precedent for privately issued money disrupting state monetary systems? In the 19th century, U.S. banks issued their own notes, leading to instability and prompting the creation of a national currency framework. Stablecoins raise comparable risks in a digital context. Could stablecoins be integrated into official reserves? It’s theoretically possible, but they would need to meet high standards for security, liquidity, and legal clarity. Most current stablecoins do not meet these thresholds.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,037092-%2,79
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000035+%16,66
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06009+%9,69
FORM
FORM$3,1089-%2,63
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,11514-%2,19
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/04 03:37
In 2025 USD saw the worst performance since 1973. What challenges does the American dollar face these days?

In 2025 USD saw the worst performance since 1973. What challenges does the American dollar face these days?

The dollar had the worst start of the year since 1973, analysts say. Its value against other fiat currencies drops as the world’s confidence in the U.S. policies declines. What challenges does the American dollar face these days, and what…
U Coin
U$0,01244+%0,40
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/04 03:27
Tornado Cash co-founder keeps testimony plans unclear ahead of trial

Tornado Cash co-founder keeps testimony plans unclear ahead of trial

Roman Storm is scheduled to appear in a New York courtroom for his criminal trial on July 14, facing money laundering and conspiracy charges.
Storm Trade
STORM$0,01454+%1,39
Share
PANews2025/07/04 03:19
Senator Cynthia Lummis introduces crypto tax bill

Senator Cynthia Lummis introduces crypto tax bill

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has introduced a cryptocurrency tax legislation proposal aimed at enacting a comprehensive digital asset tax framework in the United States. Lummis, who leads the Senate Banking Committee’s digital assets subcommittee, unveiled the crypto tax proposal on…
U Coin
U$0,01244+%0,40
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0,01521+%23,15
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/04 02:43
US Senator Cynthia Lummis drafts standalone crypto tax bill

US Senator Cynthia Lummis drafts standalone crypto tax bill

The Wyoming Senator seeks to end double taxation and add clarity to the tax treatment of crypto staking, mining, and lending transactions.
Share
PANews2025/07/04 02:16

Trending News

More

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules