MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
China Asset Management: We will continue to launch more tokenized fund products in the future and promote the secondary circulation of tokenized funds on compliant platforms
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the financial sector, in the stablecoin ecosystem, some public fund Hong Kong subsidiaries are preparing intensively, among which China Asset Management participated
MORE
$0.03353
+14.43%
FUND
$0.02801
+5.69%
FUTURE
$0.1152
-2.15%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000005723
+46.74%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:07
As Kaito eats up crypto social media: How we fell victim to the “yell economy”
Author:defizard Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News In April 2023, I joined CT (Crypto Twitter) with a group of friends. At that time, we were all writing airdrop strategies, spending 1-2
CT
$0.0000024
-11.11%
KAITO
$1.5858
+7.32%
LUFFY
$0.00004089
+34.06%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:00
Bo Hines predicts U.S crypto industry will skyrocket to $20t in value after stablecoin bill passes
Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, Bo Hines, predicts the digital asset industry will see a $15 to $20t surge in value following the GENIUS Act’s legalization. In a recent interview, the Executive Director of…
ACT
$0.04424
+7.11%
U
$0.01246
+0.56%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 16:57
Data: 20,000 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 20,000 ETH (US$51,009,401) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional.
WALLET
$0.01697
+4.68%
ETH
$3,107.01
+5.73%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 16:56
Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Jinshi, Ji Min, head of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China, said at the regular policy briefing of the
TRADE
$0.14007
+0.22%
BANK
$0.06009
+9.69%
MIN
$0.02005
+2.55%
PEOPLE
$0.02151
+7.55%
FREE
$0.00007892
-3.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 16:51
Victims of $20 Million Cryptocurrency Scam Who Sued Citibank File Similar Lawsuits Against Two Other Banks
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, last week, Michael Zidell, a victim of a $20 million cryptocurrency fraud, sued Citibank, accusing it of ignoring "red flags". Recently,
RED
$0.3439
+6.86%
SCAM
$0.0001968
-1.15%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 16:34
The rise of Solana on-chain project factory: Can Jupiter Studio trigger the next round of "copycat season"?
Author: Asher, Odaily Planet Daily Yesterday, Jupiter, the leading protocol in the Solana ecosystem, launched its own Launchpad platform, Jupiter Studio. This is not only an iterative upgrade of the
NOT
$0.002173
+6.93%
PLANET
$0.0000008343
+3.76%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 16:00
U.S. House declares July 14 ‘Crypto Week’ in advance landmark digital asset legislation
The U.S. House has announced July 14 will mark the beginning of a “Crypto Week” to advance key legislation on digital assets. The U.S. House of Representatives has officially designated the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week,” during which…
U
$0.01246
+0.56%
HOUSE
$0.015161
+26.72%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 15:42
Hong Kong poised to benefit from Singapore’s ‘crypto crackdown’: report
Analysts say that Hong Kong could gain the upper hand in its expansion into a global crypto hub in the wake of Singapore’s regulatory crackdown on unlicensed firms in the region. A recent report by the South China Morning Post…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 15:40
Zypher Network Completes US$7 Million Funding, Led by UOB Venture and Signum Capital
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Chainwire, Zypher Network, a provider of decentralized trust infrastructure for autonomous AI agents, has completed a round of US$7 million in financing
AI
$0.1504
+4.29%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000913
-8.97%
TRUST
$0.0007098
+5.98%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 15:40
Trending News
More
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules