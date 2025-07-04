MEXC Exchange
Russian State Giant Rostec Plans to Launch Ruble-Based Stablecoin and Payment Platform on Tron
PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, citing TASS, the Russian state-owned giant Rostec announced that it will launch a stablecoin RUBx and a payment platform RT-Pay on
PANews
2025/07/04 20:33
Thai zoo to hold birthday party for hippopotamus Moo Deng
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Straitstimes, Thailand's Khao Kheow Zoo will celebrate the first birthday of the pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng on July 10. The four-day "Moo
PANews
2025/07/04 20:30
Türkiye blocks access to PancakeSwap, marking the first time it has imposed sanctions on a DEX
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Turkiye Today, the Turkish Capital Markets Board (CMB) has blocked access to PancakeSwap for "unauthorized provision of crypto asset services." This is
PANews
2025/07/04 20:22
The total amount of crypto project financing in the first half of 2025 reached US$10.3 billion, exceeding the full year of 2024
PANews reported on July 4 that according to DL News, DefiLlama data showed that the total financing of crypto projects in the first half of 2025 reached US$10.3 billion, which
PANews
2025/07/04 20:12
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey Warns Adoption of Stablecoins Threatens Central Bank
As the adoption of stablecoins slowly takes over, stewardship and proper regulation become a priority to maintain economic harmony. Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey seems to think the same. Bailey has cautioned that the adoption of digital currencies, including stablecoins, could upset the economic applecart if proper regulation isn’t implemented. Per remarks given.. The post BoE Governor Andrew Bailey Warns Adoption of Stablecoins Threatens Central Bank appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins
2025/07/04 20:02
Analysis: Long-term Bitcoin holders show patience with the market
PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, Glassnode data showed that despite the recent profit-taking by long-term Bitcoin holders (LTHs, holding coins ≥ 155 days), more macro on-chain
PANews
2025/07/04 19:56
Microsoft suspends about 3,000 Outlook and Hotmail accounts created by North Korean IT workers
PANews July 4 news, according to Fortune magazine, Microsoft announced that it has cleared thousands of accounts created by North Korean IT employees as part of its efforts to stop
PANews
2025/07/04 19:45
Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter
PANews reported on July 4 that according to SolanaFloor data monitoring, in the second quarter of 2025, the revenue generated by DApps on Solana exceeded the total revenue of DApps
PANews
2025/07/04 19:41
More than 26,000 new Bitcoin millionaire addresses in the first half of 2025
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Finbold's "Cryptocurrency Market Report for the First Half of 2025", the number of addresses holding Bitcoin worth more than $1 million increased
PANews
2025/07/04 19:38
Analysis: Bitcoin could reach $120K in July amid BTC market maturity
Bitcoin is showing signs of strength heading into July, with low volatility, steady demand, and historical trends suggesting the price could soon make a sharp move higher. A July 4 report from Matrixport suggests that if seasonal trends continue and…
BTC
$117,423.14
+0.59%
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 19:20
