Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,617 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 36,439 ETH
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,617 BTC (US$283.23 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow
BTC
$117,423.14
+0.59%
ETH
$3,109.03
+5.81%
NET
$0.00013098
-1.20%
PANews
2025/07/04 22:05
Coinbase Director: The ancient whale that transferred tens of thousands of BTC today may be a single miner from 2011 who once held 200,000 BTC
PANews reported on July 4 that Conor Grogan, director of Coinbase, said on the X platform that the ancient whale that transferred tens of thousands of BTC today seemed to
BTC
$117,423.14
+0.59%
PANews
2025/07/04 21:57
S&P 500 rally brings it closer to sell signal: BoFA
While global stocks are likely to continue higher despite fresh tariff concerns, Bank of America strategist Michael Hartnett has warned that moves above 6,300 for the S&P 500 could trigger a “sell signal.” Bank of America strategists said in a…
BANK
$0.0602
+9.83%
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 21:44
Today, the fifth address containing 10,000 BTC was activated after 14.2 years of dormancy
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, another Bitcoin address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 #Bitcoins
BTC
$117,423.14
+0.59%
PANews
2025/07/04 21:42
The WLFI token transfer proposal has been released. If approved, it will start unlocking some tokens for early supporters.
PANews reported on July 4 that the Trump family crypto project World Liberty Financial has formally proposed a transferable WLFI token proposal to solicit community opinion. Regarding early supporter unlocking,
LIBERTY
$0.08592
+11.42%
TRUMP
$9.386
+3.30%
TOKEN
$0.01623
+7.48%
PANews
2025/07/04 21:34
Today, the fourth address containing 10,000 BTC was activated after 14.2 years of dormancy
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert, another Bitcoin address that has been dormant for 14.2 years has just been activated. The address contains 10,000 #Bitcoins (worth
BTC
$117,423.14
+0.59%
PANews
2025/07/04 21:15
Ondo Finance to Acquire SEC-Regulated Broker Oasis Pro
PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, the tokenization platform Ondo Finance announced that it will acquire Oasis Pro, a broker regulated by the US SEC. After the
PRO
$0.8903
-1.20%
ONDO
$0.93233
+5.53%
PANews
2025/07/04 21:02
Oregon Attorney General Seeks to Block Coinbase from Moving Securities Case to Federal Court
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, the Oregon Attorney General asked the federal court to dismiss Coinbase's motion to transfer the securities lawsuit to the federal court,
PANews
2025/07/04 21:00
China pushes Shanghai’s digital yuan model to national free trade zones
China is expanding its CBDC pilot program to its free trade zones.
TRADE
$0.14006
+0.21%
FREE
$0.00007883
-3.80%
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 20:46
An address containing 100 million BTC was activated after being dormant for 14.2 years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth
BTC
$117,423.14
+0.59%
PANews
2025/07/04 20:44
Trending News
More
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules