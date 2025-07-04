MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Alpine Fox LP founder says he has reached an agreement with a whale buyer on a transaction of more than 8,000 BTC
According to PANews on July 4, Mike Alfred, founder of Alpine Fox LP, posted on the X platform: "A super whale buyer contacted me in the past hour and we
BTC
$117,422.65
+0.59%
MORE
$0.03344
+14.20%
ALPINE
$0.8603
+2.05%
ME
$0.833
+3.89%
FOX
$0.02741
+3.39%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 22:52
Quid Miner launches mobile app to turn crypto into daily income
Quid Miner’s new mobile app helps users earn daily income from crypto through smart cloud mining, no hardware or trading required. #sponsored
APP
$0.004823
-4.92%
CLOUD
$0.07102
+1.35%
SMART
$0.004437
+2.16%
MOBILE
$0.0004003
+5.31%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 22:50
The seventh address of a whale holding 10,000 BTC was activated after being dormant for about 14 years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth
BTC
$117,422.65
+0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 22:47
Brazil's central bank service provider C&M was recently attacked and lost about $140 million. Some of the stolen funds have been converted into cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on July 4 that according to crypto detective ZachXBT, Brazil's central bank service provider C&M Software recently suffered a cyber attack, resulting in a loss of approximately $140
CYBER
$1.7273
+15.49%
BANK
$0.0602
+9.83%
M
$0.39962
+0.07%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 22:45
Bank of England: “open to” stablecoins for wholesale payments
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Ledger Insights, the Bank of England expressed a forward-looking stance on digital innovation this week, with its executive director Sasha Mills saying
BANK
$0.0602
+9.83%
FORWARD
$0.000588
-0.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 22:34
FTX estate asks court to freeze payouts in ‘restricted’ countries
FTX’s bankruptcy estate is uncertain whether it is legally entitled to distribute payouts to creditors in countries like China amid local crypto restrictions.
LIKE
$0.011789
+0.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 22:27
Bahrain Central Bank Releases Licensing and Regulatory Framework for Stablecoin Issuers
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Bahrain News Agency, the Central Bank of Bahrain announced on July 4 the launch of a licensing and regulatory framework for
BANK
$0.0602
+9.83%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000005723
+46.74%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 22:24
The BTC short position of the “Insider Whale” has turned from loss to profit, with a floating profit of $50,000
PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, with the continuous increase in positions in the past half hour, the BTC short positions of "insider
BTC
$117,422.65
+0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 22:15
The sixth address of a whale holding 10,000 BTC was activated after being dormant for about 14 years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth
BTC
$117,422.65
+0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 22:10
Bitcoin futures trading volume fell 20% in June, continuing the seasonal trend of the past three years
PANews reported on July 4 that according to data from The Block, Bitcoin futures trading volume in June fell 20% month-on-month to only $1.55 trillion, a decrease of about 20%
THREE
$0.00334
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 22:06
Trending News
More
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules