Analyst: For new companies, the bonus period of Bitcoin treasury strategy may have ended
PANews reported on July 5 that Glassnode chief analyst James Check tweeted that the Bitcoin treasury strategy is much shorter than most people expected, and it may have ended for
PEOPLE
$0,02154
+%7,53
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 17:01
The silent revolution: Stablecoins are quietly rewriting the rules of traditional finance | Opinion
With the GENIUS Act and MiCA in full swing, the traditional fiat capital flow globally will be represented by stablecoins.
Crypto.news
2025/07/05 16:41
ACT
$0,04453
+%7,58
FLOW
$0,3954
+%4,93
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/05 16:41
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Preparing to issue the third batch of token bonds
PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, Hong Kong Treasury Secretary Paul Chan said at the Hong Kong Digital Finance Awards 2025 ceremony
PANews
2025/07/05 16:29
WEN
$0,00003699
+%13,11
TOKEN
$0,01623
+%7,41
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 16:29
Fragbite Group, a listed company, has reached a financing agreement of approximately US$530,000 to support the establishment of a Bitcoin vault business
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Marketscreener, Swedish listed company Fragbite Group has reached an agreement on an investment of 5 million Swedish kronor (about 530,000 US dollars)
PANews
2025/07/05 16:00
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 16:00
Musk once again posts vote to establish 'American Party'
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Jinshi, on July 4, local time, American entrepreneur Elon Musk once again posted a vote on the establishment of a new party,
PANews
2025/07/05 15:21
ELON
$0,00000012
+%1,86
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 15:21
Coinbase executive: BTC addresses that transferred about $8 billion may have been hacked or private keys stolen
PANews reported on July 5 that Coinbase director Conor Grogan tweeted that the BTC addresses (market value of about $8 billion) that have recently transferred large amounts of money may
PANews
2025/07/05 14:01
BTC
$117.470,35
+%0,49
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 14:01
The topic "What is a stablecoin" ranked first on the Douyin hot list
According to PANews on July 5, the topic "What is stablecoin" ranked first on the Douyin hot list.
PANews
2025/07/05 13:46
HOT
$0,0010094
+%6,86
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 13:46
Bitdeer increased its holdings by 41.4 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 1,527.5 BTC
PANews reported on July 5 that the weekly report released by Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer showed that as of July 4, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,527.5 BTC (excluding customer deposits);
PANews
2025/07/05 13:41
BTC
$117.470,35
+%0,49
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 13:41
Data: $USELESS's largest holder's floating profit exceeds $7.5 million
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market value of $USELESS hit a new high of nearly US$290 million, the floating profit of its
PANews
2025/07/05 13:23
USELESS
$0,368774
+%15,35
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 13:23
HEST: The core engine driving innovation in the Web3 betting industry
With the continuous development of Web3 technology, the global betting market is experiencing unprecedented changes. The traditional betting industry has long been subject to the trust crisis and data opacity
PANews
2025/07/05 13:16
CORE
$0,5442
+%3,73
TRUST
$0,0007106
+%6,20
Share
PANews
2025/07/05 13:16
