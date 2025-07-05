MEXC Exchange
Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m
Crypto venture funding rebounded modestly this week, with $466.6 million raised across 15 deals between June 29 and July 5—primarily driven by outsized bets on Bitcoin infrastructure.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 05:00
NFT sales jump 10% to $136.5m, CryptoPunks shows 26% pop
The non-fungible token (NFT) market saw a 10.44% increase in sales volume to $136.5 million. This marks the second consecutive week of growth for the sector.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 04:00
XLM price at risk as Stellar Lumens’ funding rate crashes
The Stellar Lumens token is at risk of further downside as its funding rate continues to decline.
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 03:00
ADA soared 3400% in 2017, 1500% in 2021, this coin might overtake it with a 21017% rally
After ADA’s past rallies, LILPEPE emerges in 2025 with a 21,017% upside forecast and game-changing Layer-2 utility. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 02:16
These 5 Under $0.50 cryptos might be a good bet over Ethereum in 2025
LILPEPE, DOGE, SHIB, HBAR, and SEI gain traction as affordable Ethereum alternatives with upside potential in 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 00:47
Opinion: The claim of “the largest ETH short position in history” is greatly exaggerated
PANews reported on July 5 that David Duong, head of research at Coinbase Institutional, published an analysis on the X platform, saying that the so-called "largest ETH short position in
PANews
2025/07/05 23:58
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 102 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 5 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $102 million, of which $32.1149 million
PANews
2025/07/05 23:30
Crypto’s path to legitimacy runs through the CARF regulation
The CARF regulation, which brings crypto under global tax reporting standards akin to traditional finance, marks a crucial turning point.
PANews
2025/07/05 23:02
Tokenized equity still in regulatory grey zone — Attorneys
The nascent real-world tokenized assets track prices but do not provide investors the same legal rights as holding the underlying instruments.
PANews
2025/07/05 23:02
Trump-backed WLFI moves toward market debut with tradability vote
World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance firm launched by the Trump family in 2024, is taking a major step toward opening its network to the public, proposing to make its WLFI token transferable for the first time. The governance proposal,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/05 22:44
