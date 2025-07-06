MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Musk announces the establishment of the "American Party" to "avoid bankruptcy of the United States"
Written by: Wall Street News Musk officially announced the establishment of the "American Party", targeting key seats in the 2026 midterm elections. According to CCTV News, on July 5 local
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 10:06
Zama founder: ZAMA tokens have not been launched yet, and the ZAMA tokens on Pancake are a scam
PANews reported on July 6 that Zama founder Rand tweeted that there is no ZAMA token yet. The one on Pancake is a scam, and its FDV has reached 60
NOT
$0.002184
+7.37%
SCAM
$0.000196
-1.15%
TOKEN
$0.01626
+7.61%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 09:23
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to US$136.5 million, of which Polygon network transaction volume increased by more than 50%.
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 10.44% month-on-month to $136.5 million in the past week. Market participation
MORE
$0.03333
+13.83%
NFT
$0.0000004485
+0.20%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 08:56
Data: Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June, accounting for 41% of Solana chain revenue. In addition, Bitcoin transaction
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 08:50
1inch team investment fund bought 9.652 million 1INCH 5 hours ago, and has bought a total of 19.85 million 1INCH since February
PANews reported on July 6 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, the 1inch team investment fund spent 1.757 million USDC to purchase 9.652 million 1INCH at a price of
FUND
$0.02801
+5.69%
USDC
$0.9999
+0.01%
1INCH
$0.338
-0.08%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 08:39
Bank of Canada explores technical path for retail CBDC, proposed design emphasizes privacy and speed
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Coindesk, the Bank of Canada outlined a feasible design for a Canadian digital dollar system in a new research paper. The paper
BANK
$0.06033
+10.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 08:35
Singapore settles $2.2 billion money laundering case, fines nine institutions including UBS and Citigroup about $21.5 million
PANews reported on July 6 that according to CoinDesk, Singapore has imposed a fine of S$27.5 million (about US$21.5 million) on nine financial companies, including UBS and Citigroup, after launching
FINE
$0.0000000019108
+11.74%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 08:23
Musk announced the establishment of the "American Party" on social media
PANews July 6 news, according to Xinhua News Agency, American billionaire Elon Musk posted a message on social media on the 5th local time: "Today, the establishment of the 'American
ELON
$0.00000012
+1.86%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 08:09
The U.S. Secret Service has recovered $400 million worth of digital assets in the past decade
PANews reported on July 6 that The Block quoted Bloomberg as saying that after a large-scale investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Attorney's Office, the
U
$0.01247
+1.21%
Share
PANews
2025/07/06 08:04
Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m
Crypto venture funding rebounded modestly this week, with $466.6 million raised across 15 deals between June 29 and July 5—primarily driven by outsized bets on Bitcoin infrastructure.
VC
$0.00746
+0.26%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/06 05:00
Trending News
More
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules