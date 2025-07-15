MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Function raises $10M seed round led by Galaxy to launch first fully reserved, composable Bitcoin yield product
Crypto infrastructure firm Function has secured $10 million in seed funding to scale FBTC, its fully reserved Bitcoin product, amid rising demand for BTC-based yield solutions. Crypto infrastructure firm Function, previously known as Ignition, has successfully raised $10 million in…
BTC
$117,493.71
+0.45%
YIELD
$0.085
--%
SEED
$0.001471
-7.48%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000005723
+46.74%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 20:26
Analyst: CPI lower than expected will affect the pricing of future interest rate cuts
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, US interest rate strategists Jersey and Hoffman said that the market continues to price in a consumer price index of more
MORE
$0.03385
+15.52%
INDEX
$1.208
-2.10%
FUTURE
$0.11528
-2.13%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:25
Publicly traded company Cycurion launches subsidiary to build $10 million cryptocurrency reserve
PANews reported on July 15 that cybersecurity and digital infrastructure company Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) announced the establishment of a wholly-owned crypto subsidiary, Cycurion Crypto, to establish a $10 million
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:24
Vitalik Buterin: L2s should maximize the use of L1 security tools
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin advocates for the optimization of Layer1 security and decentralization features to streamline how builders develop Layer2s. In a recent X post, Buterin comments on a take about how alternative Layer1s eventually end up becoming Layer2s overtime.…
L1
$0.00997
+1.01%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 20:21
Canadian Publicly-Owned Red Light Holland Announces Bitcoin Balance Sheet Strategy
PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company Red Light Holland announced the implementation of a Bitcoin balance sheet strategy and appointed Scott Melker
RED
$0.3461
+7.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:17
Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jiemian News, the Henan Provincial Office of the Working Mechanism for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities has recently warned that some
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:12
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies increased its holdings by 57.5 BTC
PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD; OTCQX: LQWDF) announced that it has increased its holdings
BTC
$117,493.71
+0.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:10
Strategy says it currently holds 3% of all bitcoins in circulation
PANews reported on July 15 that Strategy (MSTR) posted on the X platform that it currently holds 3% of the total Bitcoin in circulation. According to earlier news , Strategy
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:07
AguilaTrades reduced its position again this afternoon, and its position has been reduced to US$234 million
PANews reported on July 15 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades reduced its position by another 2,000 BTC this afternoon, and its position has been reduced to
BTC
$117,493.71
+0.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:04
BlackRock quarterly financial report: Bitcoin ETF inflows surged 366% in the second quarter
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, the second quarter 2025 financial report of BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, showed that its cryptocurrency ETF fund inflows
FUND
$0.02801
+5.69%
SECOND
$0.0000229
-14.86%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 19:51
Trending News
More
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules