2025-07-16 Wednesday

Two jailed for £1.5M crypto scam amid FCA crackdown on financial fraud

Two men have been sentenced to a combined 12 years in prison for a £1.5 million crypto cold-calling scam, amid a wider crackdown by the UK’s FCA on financial fraud and illegal promotions. On July 4, two men were sentenced…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 16:47
Hong Kong-listed company Jinyong Investment and AnchorX reach strategic cooperation to explore the application of stablecoin AxCNH

PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong-listed Jinyong Investment Co., Ltd. (01328) announced that it had signed a strategic cooperation framework memorandum with digital currency solution provider AnchorX. The
PANews2025/07/07 16:44
Russia launches national crypto mining registry to crack down on illegal operations

Russia is intensifying its crackdown on illegal cryptocurrency miners by launching a national registry of mining equipment, which would help identify unregistered operations. According to local media, Russian authorities have already compiled the registry and distributed it to regions with…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 16:43
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian crypto entities

Ukraine has imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Russian individuals and crypto-related entities accused of facilitating financial flows that support the Kremlin’s war efforts. In a July 6 statement reported by RBC Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest sanctions package,…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 16:37
U.K’s Smarter Web Company reaches 1,000 BTC milestone

The U.K.-based Smarter Web Company recently hit a 1,000 BTC milestone in its crypto treasury strategy after its recent purchase of 226.42 BTC, reporting a 26,242% year-to-date yield. According to a published press release, the London-listed technology company has hit…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 16:35
Spanish bank BBVA launches Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services for retail clients

PANews reported on July 7 that Spanish banking giant BBVA announced the launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services for local retail customers, which users can directly operate
PANews2025/07/07 16:35
South Korea is in the stablecoin bubble stage: once a listed company applies for a related trademark, its stock price usually rises by 15%-30%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to an analysis by 100y.eth, research director of South Korea's Web3 research institution Four Pillars, South Korea is currently experiencing a stablecoin bubble
PANews2025/07/07 16:19
Hilbert Group, a listed company, received over 200 million Swedish kronor in financing to support its Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on July 7 that the listed company Hilbert Group announced that it has obtained over 200 million Swedish kronor in long-term financing from its US institutional partners. Part
PANews2025/07/07 16:04
Babylon unveils 2025 roadmap with Bitcoin multi-staking and EVM mainnet launch

Babylon Genesis is set to roll out testnets for multi-staking and EVM support this summer, with both features scheduled to go live on mainnet in Q4 this year. The Bitcoin (BTC) staking protocol Babylon Genesis has unveiled its 2025 roadmap,…
Crypto.news2025/07/07 16:02
Morgan Stanley analyzes three scenarios for tariff policy: Tariff policy remains a key variable in the market, and it is worth paying attention to on July 9

PANews reported on July 7 that Michael Zezas, head of global fixed income and thematic research at Morgan Stanley, released a research report pointing out that although the market generally
PANews2025/07/07 16:00

Trending News

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules