The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 116 BTC, reports 1,349% BTC yield YTD
The Blockchain Group has added 116 BTC to its holdings, bringing its total Bitcoin stash to 1,904 BTC. On July 7, The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the completion of three…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 18:03
UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison
PANews reported on July 7 that according to FinanceFeeds , the UK Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ) successfully obtained a total of more than 12 years of imprisonment for
PANews
2025/07/07 17:43
AI, cross-chain, and privacy are the highlights. Take a quick look at the top 10 new projects shortlisted for the ETHGlobal Cannes Hackathon.
Author: ETHGlobal Compiled by: Tim, PANews The final shortlist of ETHGlobal France Cannes 2025 has been announced. In the end, 10 projects stood out from 334 entries, covering fields such
PANews
2025/07/07 17:26
Dubai Land Department and Crypto.com sign blockchain real estate partnership
PANews reported on July 7 that according to Crowdfund Insider, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the global cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The two parties will
PANews
2025/07/07 17:25
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week
PANews reported on July 7 that according to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, digital asset investment products recorded a net inflow of $1.03 billion last week, pushing the total
PANews
2025/07/07 17:08
The truth that crypto KOLs won’t tell you: Four major illusions and data falsifications of new project launches
Author: rosie , Crypto KOL Compiled by: Felix, PANews Crypto Twitter (CT) always likes to tell you how to launch a token: accumulate 100k followers first, increase engagement through tasks,
PANews
2025/07/07 16:58
Coinsilium increased its holdings by 14.9 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 88.63 BTC
PANews reported on July 7 that the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 14.9 bitcoins, and its total holdings now reached 88.63 BTC.
PANews
2025/07/07 16:55
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF's transaction volume today is about HK$13.9509 million
PANews reported on July 7 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/07 16:53
Guojin Securities is preparing to apply for a virtual asset-related trading license
PANews reported on July 7 that Guojin Securities, a Hong Kong-listed company, revealed on an interactive platform that its subsidiary Guojin Securities Co., Ltd. is preparing to apply for virtual
PANews
2025/07/07 16:51
Metaplanet inches closer to top 4 BTC corporate holders with fresh $238 million buy
Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has made another major investment to boost its Bitcoin portfolio. According to the firm’s latest disclosure, it purchased an additional 2,205 Bitcoin (BTC) for roughly $237.9 million (34.49 billion yen). The tokens were obtained at an…
Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:48
