5 countries where crypto is (surprisingly) tax-free in 2025

Looking to live tax-free with crypto in 2025? These five countries, including the Cayman Islands, UAE and Germany, still offer legal, zero-tax treatment for cryptocurrencies.
PANews2025/07/08 02:03
More and More XRP and ETH Holders Are Quietly Choosing a Safer Path: APT Miner

CryptoNews2025/07/08 01:53
How Vietnam is using crypto to fix its FATF reputation

How Vietnam is using crypto to fix its FATF reputation

Vietnam is leveraging crypto regulation to meet FATF standards, combat digital asset fraud and rebuild its international financial reputation.
PANews2025/07/08 01:34
Dow Jones down 500 points after Trump’s tariff deadline looms

Dow Jones down 500 points after Trump’s tariff deadline looms

Markets are down as traders struggle to anticipate Trump's next moves on trade.
Crypto.news2025/07/08 01:32
SEC asks for swift refiling of Solana spot ETF applications

SEC asks for swift refiling of Solana spot ETF applications

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has asked asset managers eyeing regulatory approval for spot Solana exchange-traded funds to file revised Forms S-1 before the end of July. That’s according to a report by crypto publication CoinDesk, which noted…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 01:30
Strategy to raise $4.2b via STRD stock sale to fund new Bitcoin purchases

Strategy to raise $4.2b via STRD stock sale to fund new Bitcoin purchases

After a brief pause, Strategy is preparing for another massive Bitcoin acquisition.
Crypto.news2025/07/08 00:50
Kuru Labs’ $11.6m round sets stage for the ultimate DEX experiment

Kuru Labs’ $11.6m round sets stage for the ultimate DEX experiment

What if Uniswap’s model isn’t the endgame? Kuru Labs, backed by Paradigm’s latest investment, is testing that theory with an audacious plan to replace AMMs entirely with an on-chain orderbook. Success could redefine DeFi’s trading infrastructure. On July 7, Kuru…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 00:25
UAE Golden Visa is ‘being developed independently‘ — TON Foundation

UAE Golden Visa is ‘being developed independently‘ — TON Foundation

The TON Foundation is distancing itself from early Golden Visa claims, saying the move is an independent initiative with no official backing from the United Arab Emirates government.
PANews2025/07/08 00:10
CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in $9b deal

CoreWeave to acquire Core Scientific in $9b deal

CoreWeave, a Nasdaq-listed artificial intelligence and cloud solutions provider, has announced its acquisition of Core Scientific, a top cryptocurrency mining data center, in a deal worth approximately $9 billion. The CoreWeave team revealed in a press release on July 7,…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 00:04
Robinhood stock token faces scrutiny in EU

Robinhood stock token faces scrutiny in EU

PANews reported on July 7 that according to CNBC, the Central Bank of Lithuania, as Robinhood’s main regulator in the European Union, has sought clarification from Robinhood on the structure
PANews2025/07/07 23:58

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules