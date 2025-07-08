2025-07-16 Wednesday

US Court Ends Coin Center and US Treasury Appeal Regarding Tornado Cash

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cointelegraph, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit rejected the appeal of the crypto advocacy organization Coin Center, which
PANews2025/07/08 08:10
Crypto market observation for the week (06.30~07.06): Tariff conflict is coming to an end, BTC fluctuates at a high level and is waiting to break through

Author: 0xBrooker This week, BTC opened at $108,386.44 and closed at $109,217.98, up 0.77%. The highest was $110,590 and the lowest was $105,119.70, with an amplitude of 5.05%. Trading volume
London Duo Jailed for $2 Million Crypto Scheme

Two residents of Greater London have been sentenced to over a decade behind bars after they defrauded dozens of investors of over $2 million in a years long crypto scheme , a new press release from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) states. Crypto Conmen Sent To Jail According to the UK Financial watchdog’s Friday press release , Raymondip Bedi and Patrick Mavanga have been sentenced to over five years and six years in prison respectively for orchestrating the multi-million dollar digital asset scheme. Raymondip Bedi and Patrick Mavanga have been sentenced to a combined total of 12 years for cold-calling victims to sell fake crypto investments, defrauding at least 65 investors. Read more https://t.co/9Re7XaRFZJ #FinancialCrime #FraudPrevention #FinancialRegulation #Crypto pic.twitter.com/s7121kHXHk — Financial Conduct Authority (@TheFCA) July 4, 2025 “Bedi and Mavanga ruthlessly defrauded dozens of innocent victims, and it is right that they have received these prison sentences,” Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said. “Criminals need to be clear that there is a cost to committing crime and we will seek to make them pay,” he added. FCA Exposes London Crypto Scheme Between February 2017 and June 2019, Bedi and Mavanga defrauded at least 65 investors out of a total of £1,541,799, nearly equivalent to $2,100,000 USD. According to a November 2024 press release , Bedi and Mavanga cold-called consumers to direct them to a website offering crypto investment opportunities. In reality, the site and its supposed high return cryptocurrency offerings were a sham for their own financial gain. Bedi pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to breach the general prohibition under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and money laundering offences at a May 2023 hearing. Meanwhile, Mavanga pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud, conspiracy to breach the general prohibition under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and possession of false identification documents with an improper intention in June 2023. ‘Bedi and Mavanga lured investors with promises of high returns on crypto investments, but their schemes were nothing but a callous scam,” Smart said in a statement at the time. “If you’re contacted out of the blue about an investment opportunity that sounds too good to be true, then it probably is,” he continued. “If you’re in any doubt – don’t invest.”
US SEC Delays Decision on Fidelity Spot Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 8 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed its approval decision on Fidelity Spot Solana ETF.
US SEC confirms receipt of Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF application documents

PANews reported on July 8 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that it has received the application documents for Truth Social's Bitcoin and
Vitalik advocates the adoption of a “copyleft” software publishing licensing model

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin stated a new position on software release in a new blog on Monday, advocating the adoption
Warsh, a popular candidate for the Federal Reserve chairman, said that interest rates should be cut to a lower level

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, the hot candidate for the next Fed chairman, former Fed governor Walsh, said that the Fed's practice of keeping the monetary
Musk has contacted Chinese-American politician Andrew Yang about forming a party

PANews reported on July 8 that Elon Musk is setting out to create a new party to stir up the American political system, and he talked with Andrew Yang, a
Trump officially extended the suspension period of "reciprocal tariffs" to August 1, and has sent tariff letters to many countries

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, on the 7th local time, US President Trump signed an executive order to extend the so-called "reciprocal tariff" suspension period, postponing
TON Foundation recruits VP of Marketing after UAE 'Golden Visa' controversy

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, the TON Foundation issued a recruitment notice for a vice president of marketing, whose responsibilities include "developing and executing high-impact
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares

Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.

Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year

DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain

Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules