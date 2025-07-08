MEXC Exchange
Two Ethereum IC0 wallets that have been dormant for more than 9 years transferred a total of 1,140 ETH in the early morning
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, early this morning, two Ethereum IC0 wallets associated with the same entity transferred 1,140 ETH (worth US$2.89 million) to
ETH
$3,114.69
+5.88%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:28
Solana’s on-chain tokenized stock market value more than triples to $48 million in two weeks
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptoslate, rwa.xyz on-chain data monitoring shows that the total market value of tokenized stocks on the Solana chain reached $48.53 million on
RWA
$0.003823
-1.03%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:23
A whale opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, and currently has a floating profit of $1.176 million
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, a whale that had achieved a profit of US$13.6 million on the Hyperliquid platform made another move and
BTC
$117,460
+0.46%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000003
-70.00%
MOVE
$0.1529
+5.44%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:14
‘Evil’ proposal to sell Gaza land via crypto tokens faces backlash
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Decrypt, the "Great Trust" plan developed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Tony Blair Institute has caused controversy. The plan proposes to
LAND
$0.001492
-0.79%
TRUST
$0.0007114
+6.27%
VIA
$0.0172
-13.56%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:10
A new wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased about 25,500 HYPE
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 1 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 25,507 HYPE at an average price of
HYPE
$47.2
+0.53%
WALLET
$0.01697
+4.68%
USDC
$0.9999
+0.01%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:06
In the crazy coin hoarding trend led by Strategy, you are the real "strategy"
By Emil Sandstedt Compiled by: TechFlow It’s been half a year since I first published a report on the company then known as MicroStrategy (now Strategy). In addition to the
NOW
$0.01254
-12.91%
PANews
2025/07/08 09:00
CBOE and Canary Capital Submit Revised 19b-4 Filing for PENGU ETF to SEC
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart’s disclosure on the X platform, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and Canary Capital have submitted a
PENGU
$0.032343
+7.57%
PANews
2025/07/08 08:54
A whale/institution transferred out the last 3631 ETH in the early morning, and has transferred 95313 ETH to CEX in the past month
PANews reported on July 8 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, 5 hours ago, a whale/institutional address transferred the last 3,631 ETH. This means that they have transferred
ETH
$3,114.69
+5.88%
PANews
2025/07/08 08:38
Listed Real Estate Company Murano to Build Bitcoin Reserve with $500 Million Equity Deal
PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk, Nasdaq-listed real estate company Murano Global Investments (MRNO) announced the launch of a Bitcoin strategic reserve plan. The company has signed
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000005723
+46.74%
PANews
2025/07/08 08:25
Stand With Crypto joins more than 60 organizations in urging U.S. lawmakers to support the Crypto Market Structure Act
PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, crypto advocacy organization Stand With Crypto and 65 other organizations sent a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives, urging
MORE
$0.03406
+16.32%
ACT
$0.04468
+7.79%
U
$0.01248
+0.64%
HOUSE
$0.015103
+25.97%
PANews
2025/07/08 08:19
