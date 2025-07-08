MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
South Korean software developer Polaris Office files trademark application for Korean won stablecoin
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptonews, South Korean software developer Polaris Office applied to register a Korean won stablecoin trademark named POLAKRW, becoming the latest company to
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:48
The crypto sector generally fell back, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by more than 4%, and BTC falling below $108,000
PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sectors generally experienced a correction after continuous rises. Among them, the SocialFi sector fell 4.02% in 24
BTC
$117,436.8
+0.44%
MORE
$0.03406
+16.32%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:47
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies expands its Bitcoin reserves to 181
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies Corp. announced on July 7 that its treasury increased its holdings by 10 bitcoins, bringing
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:41
Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (Nasdaq: LGHL) announced on Monday that it had purchased more HYPE tokens, and as of now, its
MORE
$0.03406
+16.32%
HYPE
$47.2
+0.53%
NOW
$0.01257
-12.70%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:21
German listed company Nakiki SE announced that it will use Bitcoin as a reserve asset
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, German listed company Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) announced that it will fully adopt Bitcoin as a single treasury reserve asset,
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:13
Dubai approves tokenized money market fund backed by Qatar National Bank and DMZ Finance
PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) approved the QCD Money Market Fund (QCDT) supported by Qatar National Bank (QNB) and DMZ
BANK
$0.06021
+9.19%
FUND
$0.02801
+5.69%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:05
From “one-click interaction” to “one-click liquidation”, the fatal trap brought by DeFi convenience
Author: 0xresearch In the crypto world, there is a truth that is often overlooked: "The simpler, the more dangerous." DeFi has developed to this day and is heading towards "fool-proof
MORE
$0.03406
+16.32%
DEFI
$0.002395
-14.34%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:00
Ripple CEO to testify at US Senate hearing on crypto reform and market structure legislation
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bitcoin.com, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse disclosed that he will testify at a hearing titled "From Wall Street to Web3: Building the Future
COM
$0.037075
-2.85%
SENATE
$0.01411
+16.41%
FUTURE
$0.11522
-2.06%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:57
A whale that was long ETH in a certain cycle increased its position again, and finally accumulated a total position of 1969.05 WETH
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who "longed 2304.3 stETH in 07.06 cycle" continued to increase his position. Three hours
STETH
$3,073.86
+2.69%
ETH
$3,113.75
+5.85%
THREE
$0.00334
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:46
The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then
PANews reported on July 8 that the BONK community announced that the number of BONK holders has reached 949,892 and is expected to exceed 1 million soon. When the number
BONK
$0.00003174
+15.58%
SOON
$0.1448
+3.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:39
Trending News
More
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules