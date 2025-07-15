MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-16 Wednesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Publicly traded company Autris reveals it has increased its Bitcoin reserves to $1.3 million
PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, as of July 13, 2025, the Bitcoin reserves of the listed company Autris (OTC: AUTR) have increased to $1.3
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 21:14
Here’s why the stock and crypto markets rose after the US inflation data
The stock and crypto markets drifted upwards on Tuesday, July 5, after the U.S. published mixed consumer inflation data. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose by 160 and 30 points, respectively. Bitcoin (BTC) pared back some…
BTC
$117,477.28
+0.40%
HERE
$0.000669
--%
U
$0.01249
+0.64%
ROSE
$0.028
+4.55%
WHY
$0.00000003058
+5.37%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 21:11
Goldman Sachs: U.S. potential inflation remains relatively mild overall. If it remains stable, the Fed may resume rate cuts in the fall
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, Kay Haigh, global co-head of fixed income and liquidity solutions at Goldman Sachs, said: "Although the consumer price index released today
MAY
$0.05732
+1.48%
U
$0.01249
+0.64%
INDEX
$1.208
-2.10%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 21:10
Final votes on three pieces of U.S. encryption legislation, including the GENIUS Act, are expected to take place tomorrow or Thursday
PANews reported on July 15 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, according to the voting arrangement sent by US Majority Leader Steve Scalise last night, after the GENIUS Act,
ACT
$0.04477
+7.90%
U
$0.01249
+0.64%
SENT
$0.01549
-24.80%
THREE
$0.00334
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 21:08
Risc Zero’s “Boundless” Incentivized Testnet Launches
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, zero-knowledge proof technology company RISC Zero launched a decentralized ZK computing market incentive test network (Mainnet Beta) called "Boundless" on Coinbase's
ZERO
$0.00005648
+42.51%
ZK
$0.05859
+10.73%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000913
-8.97%
BETA
$0.0004239
-15.08%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 21:04
A Survival Guide for Crypto Newbies: How to Build Wealth Long-Term
Author: Alertforalpha Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Let’s face it: as a newbie, crypto investing can ruin you if you’re not careful. Most crypto related content is either hype or technical
NOT
$0.002189
+7.30%
HYPE
$47.21
+0.66%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 21:00
Is the crypto bull run over? Here’s why Bitcoin and altcoins are going down
Bitcoin and most altcoins pulled back on Tuesday, raising concerns among investors about whether the crypto bull run is over. Bitcoin (BTC) plunged from Monday’s high of $123,200 to $116,600, while the market capitalization of all coins fell by over…
BTC
$117,477.28
+0.40%
HERE
$0.000669
--%
WHY
$0.00000003058
+5.37%
RUN
$0.0000041
+32.25%
BULL
$0.004633
-7.02%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 20:55
JPMorgan Chase CEO: Will participate in stablecoin and JPMorgan Chase deposit coin related businesses
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) CEO Dimon said: We will participate in the related business of stablecoins and JPMorgan deposit coins.
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:54
Sui eyes $4 breakout as TVL climbs back above $2 billion
Sui is showing signs of strength again, both on-chain and on the charts. After months of quiet consolidation, the Layer 1 blockchain is back above the $2 billion mark in total value locked, while its native token SUI is climbing…
SUI
$4.0154
+3.77%
LAYER
$0.6847
+3.56%
TOKEN
$0.01626
+6.76%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 20:52
Deribit Launches New Rewards Program for Eligible USDC Holders
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the cryptocurrency options exchange Deribit announced a new reward program for eligible USDC holders, aiming to provide users with more collateral
MORE
$0.03395
+15.90%
USDC
$0.9999
+0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/15 20:51
Trending News
More
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel holds 9.1% of BitMine shares
Hong Kong stocks of stablecoin concept stocks showed divergent trends during the day, with Jinyong Investment rising by more than 7.5% and Lianyirong Technology falling by more than 6%.
Pandu Bitcoin ETF will be listed on July 18, becoming the first similar product in Hong Kong this year
DigiFT announces partnership with FundBridge, Wellington Management and Libeara to promote treasury bond strategies on blockchain
Trump meets with 11 members of the House of Representatives to discuss passing the "GENIUS Act" legislative rules