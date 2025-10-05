ExchangeDEX+
Explore the latest XYZVerse (XYZV) price prediction and discover whether this promising Polygon-based token has the potential to deliver 100x returns before the next crypto bull run.

XYZVerse (XYZV) Price Prediction: Can This Polygon Token 100x Before the Next Bull Run?

Di: Cryptodaily
2025/10/05 15:49
Speculation grows around XYZVerse (XYZV), a token built on the Polygon network. Many are asking if its value could skyrocket by 100 times as the next bull run approaches. Factors like market trends, recent news, and project updates fuel this discussion. This article looks at whether XYZV could become the next big surprise in the market.

POL: Your Passport to the Polygon Boom

Think of Polygon as a busy digital city. POL is the city pass. Holders can stake it, helping run the network while earning fresh tokens as a thank-you. They also gain a vote on new ideas, from fee changes to fresh apps, so the community steers its own road map. POL even unlocks special lanes—early access to tools, games, and other perks that outsiders cannot touch. Every new project on Polygon adds another reason to keep that pass in your pocket.

Right now many traders look for coins with strong use and clear growth. Bitcoin feels like old gold, and Solana chases speed records, but POL ties its future to real activity on thousands of apps. Daily users and fees on Polygon keep climbing, and big brands have started to build there. If this trend holds, demand for POL could rise with each new launch. In a market cycle that rewards utility over hype, this little pass may punch above its weight.

Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone

XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3.

Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms.

Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet.

Price Dynamics and Listing Plans

During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.0055, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.0056. With an anticipated listing price of $0.10, the token is set to launch on leading CEXs and DEXs.

The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization.

So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Champions Get Rewarded

In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big.

The Road to Victory

With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More - Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Conclusion

POL looks good, but first all-sport memecoin XYZV unites sports fans and meme culture; GameFi roadmap and live presale leave it poised for possible 100x this bull run.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

