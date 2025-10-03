XYZVerse Surges Alongside Chainlink, Pi Network, and Shiba Inu as the Most Discussed Coins in Crypto, Signaling Renewed Retail FOMO

A sharp rise in online discussions has put XYZVerse, Chainlink, Pi Network, and Shiba Inu in the spotlight. Many traders are now tracking these coins closely. Signals hint at rising public excitement and fast changes. What is driving this sudden attention, and what could be next for these trending tokens? Find out more below. Chainlink’s Data Bridge: Why LINK May Shine in the Next Bull Run Chainlink is like a trusted courier for blockchains. Its “oracles” fetch facts from the outside world—weather, sports scores, stock prices—and bring them on a chain. The job has three clear steps: pick up the data, check it with other couriers, and hand it over to the smart contract. Both on-chain code and off-chain nodes share the load, so the system stays swift and safe. A public scorecard rates each node, pushing them to stay honest and sharp. The LINK token powers this engine. Nodes earn LINK for providing good data, stake it to demonstrate their commitment, and accept it as payment for specialized feeds. This tight loop keeps the network open and strong. In the current market, investors seek coins with genuine utility, not hype. Unlike many rivals, Chainlink already links dozens of apps, and each new link means fresh demand for the coin. If the next rally favors utility coins, LINK could stand near the front of the pack. Pi Network: Pocket Mining and the Next Web3 Wave Imagine mining crypto by tapping your phone once a day. That is Pi. The project began in 2019 when three Stanford grads asked a bold question. What if everyone could earn digital money, not just tech experts? Users join by downloading an app and nominating 3–5 trusted friends. These links form a global trust graph that replaces heavy machines with social proof. Pi runs on the Stellar Consensus Protocol, so it sips power instead of guzzling it. Phones stay cool, batteries last, and coins keep flowing. Pi moved to its own Mainnet in late 2021. It is now in a closed stage while millions finish ID checks. Once the gates open, holders will trade Pi freely and build apps with it. Low entry cost and green mining help. A vast user base gives Pi an edge in the new Web3 race. Bitcoin feels slow and costly by contrast, and many alt-coins fight for attention. If markets stay hungry for utility and community, Pi could shine. Yet its final value depends on real usage when the open network arrives. Shiba Inu: Meme Dog Goes High-Tech on Ethereum’s Playground Shiba Inu (SHIB) burst onto the scene in August 2020 as a playful rival to Dogecoin. Built on Ethereum, it can plug into many popular crypto apps. Its hidden creator, Ryoshi, launched a mind-boggling one quadrillion coins and sent half to Ethereum legend Vitalik Buterin. Buterin gave a large chunk to India’s Covid Relief Fund and burned the rest, cutting the supply by 40%. The bold gesture turned SHIB from a joke into global news overnight. Now the little dog wants bigger bones. Being on Ethereum lets coders build extra tools like ShibaSwap, while plans include an NFT art market and a community voting system. Dogecoin lacks these add-ons. In today’s lively market, cheap coins with loud online crowds often rally the fastest, and SHIB still owns one of the noisiest fan bases. Ongoing coin burns keep trimming supply, which may help prices. If the cycle stays kind to playful yet useful projects, SHIB could remain a top pick among meme lovers. Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first-ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of Web3. Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms. Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with a bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet. Price Dynamics and Listing Plans During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.0055, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.0056. With an anticipated listing price of $0.10, the token is set to launch on leading CEXs and DEXs. The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization. So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. Champions Get Rewarded In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big. The Road to Victory With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary. Airdrops, Rewards, and More – Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits Conclusion LINK, PI, SHIB stay solid, but XYZVerse leads; the first all-sport memecoin blends meme hype and sports zeal, targeting gains through community power and plans in the 2025 bull run. You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here: https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post XYZVerse Surges Alongside Chainlink, Pi Network, and Shiba Inu as the Most Discussed Coins in Crypto, Signaling Renewed Retail FOMO appeared first on 36Crypto. A sharp rise in online discussions has put XYZVerse, Chainlink, Pi Network, and Shiba Inu in the spotlight. Many traders are now tracking these coins closely. Signals hint at rising public excitement and fast changes. What is driving this sudden attention, and what could be next for these trending tokens? Find out more below. Chainlink’s Data Bridge: Why LINK May Shine in the Next Bull Run Chainlink is like a trusted courier for blockchains. Its “oracles” fetch facts from the outside world—weather, sports scores, stock prices—and bring them on a chain. The job has three clear steps: pick up the data, check it with other couriers, and hand it over to the smart contract. Both on-chain code and off-chain nodes share the load, so the system stays swift and safe. A public scorecard rates each node, pushing them to stay honest and sharp. The LINK token powers this engine. Nodes earn LINK for providing good data, stake it to demonstrate their commitment, and accept it as payment for specialized feeds. This tight loop keeps the network open and strong. In the current market, investors seek coins with genuine utility, not hype. Unlike many rivals, Chainlink already links dozens of apps, and each new link means fresh demand for the coin. If the next rally favors utility coins, LINK could stand near the front of the pack. Pi Network: Pocket Mining and the Next Web3 Wave Imagine mining crypto by tapping your phone once a day. That is Pi. The project began in 2019 when three Stanford grads asked a bold question. What if everyone could earn digital money, not just tech experts? Users join by downloading an app and nominating 3–5 trusted friends. These links form a global trust graph that replaces heavy machines with social proof. Pi runs on the Stellar Consensus Protocol, so it sips power instead of guzzling it. Phones stay cool, batteries last, and coins keep flowing. Pi moved to its own Mainnet in late 2021. It is now in a closed stage while millions finish ID checks. Once the gates open, holders will trade Pi freely and build apps with it. Low entry cost and green mining help. A vast user base gives Pi an edge in the new Web3 race. Bitcoin feels slow and costly by contrast, and many alt-coins fight for attention. If markets stay hungry for utility and community, Pi could shine. Yet its final value depends on real usage when the open network arrives. Shiba Inu: Meme Dog Goes High-Tech on Ethereum’s Playground Shiba Inu (SHIB) burst onto the scene in August 2020 as a playful rival to Dogecoin. Built on Ethereum, it can plug into many popular crypto apps. Its hidden creator, Ryoshi, launched a mind-boggling one quadrillion coins and sent half to Ethereum legend Vitalik Buterin. Buterin gave a large chunk to India’s Covid Relief Fund and burned the rest, cutting the supply by 40%. The bold gesture turned SHIB from a joke into global news overnight. Now the little dog wants bigger bones. Being on Ethereum lets coders build extra tools like ShibaSwap, while plans include an NFT art market and a community voting system. Dogecoin lacks these add-ons. In today’s lively market, cheap coins with loud online crowds often rally the fastest, and SHIB still owns one of the noisiest fan bases. Ongoing coin burns keep trimming supply, which may help prices. If the cycle stays kind to playful yet useful projects, SHIB could remain a top pick among meme lovers. Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first-ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of Web3. Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms. Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with a bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet. Price Dynamics and Listing Plans During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.0055, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.0056. With an anticipated listing price of $0.10, the token is set to launch on leading CEXs and DEXs. The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization. So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. Champions Get Rewarded In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big. The Road to Victory With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary. Airdrops, Rewards, and More – Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits Conclusion LINK, PI, SHIB stay solid, but XYZVerse leads; the first all-sport memecoin blends meme hype and sports zeal, targeting gains through community power and plans in the 2025 bull run. You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here: https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post XYZVerse Surges Alongside Chainlink, Pi Network, and Shiba Inu as the Most Discussed Coins in Crypto, Signaling Renewed Retail FOMO appeared first on 36Crypto.