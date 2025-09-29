XRP whales have quietly stepped in, soaking up 120 million tokens over the past 72 hours.
The buying spree, highlighted by on-chain analyst Ali Martinez and on September 29 and verified by Finbold, reveals the growing confidence that the token’s recent pullback may have run its course as whales (large scale investors) bought the dip.
“120 million XRP bought by whales in the last 72 hours!” the crypto expert wrote, pointing to fresh accumulation activity just as the asset defends its multi-week support.
The update followed a technical call suggesting that, if support holds, XRP could stage a rebound to $3 or even $3.15.XRP price rebound. Source: Ali_charts
XRP price analysis
At the time of writing, XRP trades at $2.88, recovering from last week’s dip that briefly pushed the price below $2.80. The move comes on the heels of a broader market inflow that saw XRP’s capitalization expand by more than $6 billion overnight, as reported earlier by Finbold.
Together, whale accumulation and renewed market depth highlight how capital continues to circle back into the token despite bouts of volatility.
The whale bid adds fuel to XRP’s resilience narrative. While the broader crypto market has been rocked by Bitcoin’s drop from $116,000 to near $109,000, XRP whales appear to be positioning for a fresh leg higher.
XRP’s ability to defend support comes at a critical juncture. The token’s market cap currently sits above $172 billion, with trading volumes surging nearly 40% in 24 hours. That combination of heavy whale inflows and renewed technical footing could help XRP recapture the psychological $3 level in the days ahead.
For now, the focus is whether whales continue to add and whether XRP can sustain momentum against stiff resistance at $2.94 and $3.18. Martinez’s roadmap implies that if those levels are cleared, a larger rally could unfold heading into October.
Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-whales-scoop-up-120-million-tokens/