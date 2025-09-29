XRP sees over $6 billion inflow overnight

XRP opened the new week with a burst of momentum, pulling in more than $6.7 billion in fresh market value overnight.
After dipping to $2.78 on September 28, the token bounced to $2.88 by the morning of September 29, lifting its capitalization from $165.99 billion to $172.72 billion, according to Finbold research calculations from CoinMarketCap data.XRP 1-day market cap chart. Source: CoinMarketCap
The rally has been fueled by a notable pickup in activity. Trading volume surged 39.27% in the past 24 hours to over $4 billion, showing that buyers have stepped back in after a choppy week. That spike in participation helped XRP reclaim important technical ground and triggered about $3.76 million in short liquidations, forcing bearish bets to unwind.
XRP chart price analysis
From a chart perspective, the move above the 200-day EMA at $2.55 and the pivot point at $2.83 flipped short-term market structure back in favor of the bulls. With the RSI sitting at 47, there is still room for upside before the market tips into overbought conditions.XRP 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold
Traders now have their eyes on the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $2.94 as the next hurdle. Clearing that zone would set the stage for a showdown with the psychological $3 barrier, a level that, once turned into support, could become the foundation for a broader rally.
Still, the picture is not without risk. Momentum signals hint at caution, with a lingering bearish MACD divergence suggesting the rebound could be vulnerable to a pullback if momentum fades. That tension between renewed optimism and underlying caution has become a familiar theme for XRP traders this month.
The overnight inflow underlines how quickly sentiment can swing in the XRP ledger market. Only days ago the token was grinding lower under the weight of ETF delays and broader crypto weakness. Now, with billions in new value added in hours and key levels back in play, bulls are once again daring to ask whether the long-awaited push through $3 is finally within reach.
