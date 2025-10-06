ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The latest XRP price predictions have traders debating whether Ripple’s token can keep its rally alive as regulatory uncertainty dominates headlines. At the same time, Ripple news today is focused on Washington, where a potential government shutdown could impact ETF approval timelines. For investors, XRP remains one of the most closely followed large-cap tokens, while […] The post XRP Price Prediction, Ripple News Today – Will The US Govt Shutdown Delay ETF Approvals? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The latest XRP price predictions have traders debating whether Ripple’s token can keep its rally alive as regulatory uncertainty dominates headlines. At the same time, Ripple news today is focused on Washington, where a potential government shutdown could impact ETF approval timelines. For investors, XRP remains one of the most closely followed large-cap tokens, while […] The post XRP Price Prediction, Ripple News Today – Will The US Govt Shutdown Delay ETF Approvals? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

XRP Price Prediction, Ripple News Today – Will The US Govt Shutdown Delay ETF Approvals?

Di: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/06 06:30
XRP
XRP$2.3462+3.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007263+4.27%
Capverse
CAP$0.11711-0.78%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.001477-15.60%

The latest XRP price predictions have traders debating whether Ripple’s token can keep its rally alive as regulatory uncertainty dominates headlines. At the same time, Ripple news today is focused on Washington, where a potential government shutdown could impact ETF approval timelines. For investors, XRP remains one of the most closely followed large-cap tokens, while many presale projects are gaining momentum for offering far bigger upside in the months ahead.

XRP’s position in the market

XRP has regained steady momentum in 2025, thanks to Ripple’s expanding partnerships in global payments. The network is now used by banks, remittance firms, and payment providers that want to cut settlement costs and improve transaction speeds. This practical use case gives XRP staying power in a sector where many assets depend almost entirely on hype.

Analysts following XRP price prediction models believe the token has room to climb into the $5–$10 range over the coming years if Ripple’s adoption trend holds steady. For a major coin, that would count as meaningful growth, though it also shows the limits of upside when supply is high and much of the market already recognizes its value.

Ripple news today: ETF questions and government uncertainty

This week’s Ripple news has centered on whether the ongoing U.S. government shutdown will affect decisions on crypto ETFs. Agencies like the SEC already face delays in processing, and any further disruption could slow approvals that many in the industry see as essential for mainstream adoption.

For XRP, the issue carries particular weight. After years of legal battles with regulators, Ripple has worked hard to rebuild trust with institutions. ETF approvals would give the token more legitimacy in traditional markets, potentially opening the door to greater inflows. A delay, however, could dampen short-term sentiment, even if the long-term outlook remains strong.

Where the XRP price prediction stands

For now, the $3 level acts as a key test for XRP. Holding above it could allow the token to build strength for the next rally, while weakness may keep price action choppy. In the bigger picture, many analysts see XRP in the $5–$10 zone by 2028 if Ripple keeps securing new deals and cross-border payment adoption grows. That projection reflects its role as a practical asset, even if it lacks the explosive upside of smaller, newer tokens.

Why traders are watching Layer Brett

While XRP provides stability and utility, traders hunting for larger returns are increasingly drawn to Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Built on Ethereum Layer 2, Brett blends meme culture branding with the performance of L2 scaling technology. It offers fast transactions, low fees, and Ethereum-backed security, giving it more credibility than hype-only meme tokens.

The presale has already raised over $4.2 million at a price of $0.0058 per token. Staking rewards are paying above 614% APY, though these yields will decline as adoption broadens. The project also plans to roll out NFT integrations, gamified staking, and a $1 million community giveaway, showing the team’s intent to maintain momentum beyond the presale stage.

Final thoughts

The latest XRP price prediction points to steady growth in the $5–$10 range, though regulatory delays could create bumps in the short term. For traders chasing bigger gains, Layer Brett offers a high-upside play that contrasts XRP’s stability, making a combination of both strategies appealing to many investors.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post XRP Price Prediction, Ripple News Today – Will The US Govt Shutdown Delay ETF Approvals? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.11701-0.34%
Condividi
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Zcash has been one of the climbers this cycle, pushing from the $200 zone all the way toward $600 without much noise from the broader market. But now, after an extended run and clear signs of slowing momentum, traders are starting to ask the obvious question: is the ZEC price rally finally running out of
Zcash
ZEC$645.91+8.56%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00208+4.00%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01194+2.66%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:00
Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Transak co-founder and CEO Sami Start said stablecoin adoption will feel increasingly invisible as they are folded into consumer applications.
Boom
BOOM$0.01533-1.74%
MAY
MAY$0.0261-2.53%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 02:01

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Is the Zcash (ZEC) Price Rally Coming to an End? This One Level Will Decide It

Next Wave of Stablecoin Boom May Seem Invisible, Says Transak CEO

Whitelist Closes, Presale Goes Live: Milk Mocha’s $HUGS Token Becomes Crypto’s Sweetest Global Success!

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,780.54
$104,780.54$104,780.54

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,574.84
$3,574.84$3,574.84

+1.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.74
$165.74$165.74

+1.97%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3462
$2.3462$2.3462

+1.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17998
$0.17998$0.17998

+1.06%