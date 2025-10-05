ExchangeDEX+
Acquista cryptoMercatiSpotFutures500XEarnEventi
Altro
Blue Chip Blitz
The post XRP Price Prediction Points to $4 – But the $BEST Presale Could Deliver Bigger Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP soared over 82% in June-July on the back of the SEC finally dismissing its case against XRP, effectively restoring the token’s full regulatory clarity after years of uncertainty. Since its last major run-up, $XRP has been in a neat descending triangle consolidation zone, rejecting a downward-sloping trendline while being supported by a flat base around the $2.7 mark. It’s currently trading at $3.03. Read on as the article dig into a detailed XRP price prediction, outlining both short-term and long-term targets for this marquee cryptocurrency, while also pointing you toward the best crypto to buy now – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – to ride this upcoming wave. XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Targets $4 Short-Term and $17 in the Coming Months As mentioned earlier, $XRP on the daily chart is now on the cusp of breaking out of a descending triangle pattern – one that has been in place since the third week of July. A major breakout like this could trigger a sharp rally, potentially pushing the token toward its all-time high of $3.66. That said, while the ATH will undoubtedly act as a major resistance level, the descending triangle pattern itself gives us a target of $4. Experts closed in on this target by measuring the maximum width of the triangle and projecting it upward from the breakout level. If you’re more interested in where $XRP could be headed in the coming months rather than just a quick spike and a nifty 30-40% gain here and there, then we need to look at XRP’s monthly chart, as it gives us a clearer picture of the token’s long-term potential. According to experts, XRP has a strong tendency to follow through on major technical breakouts. For example, back in March 2017, XRP broke out of a similar descending… The post XRP Price Prediction Points to $4 – But the $BEST Presale Could Deliver Bigger Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP soared over 82% in June-July on the back of the SEC finally dismissing its case against XRP, effectively restoring the token’s full regulatory clarity after years of uncertainty. Since its last major run-up, $XRP has been in a neat descending triangle consolidation zone, rejecting a downward-sloping trendline while being supported by a flat base around the $2.7 mark. It’s currently trading at $3.03. Read on as the article dig into a detailed XRP price prediction, outlining both short-term and long-term targets for this marquee cryptocurrency, while also pointing you toward the best crypto to buy now – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – to ride this upcoming wave. XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Targets $4 Short-Term and $17 in the Coming Months As mentioned earlier, $XRP on the daily chart is now on the cusp of breaking out of a descending triangle pattern – one that has been in place since the third week of July. A major breakout like this could trigger a sharp rally, potentially pushing the token toward its all-time high of $3.66. That said, while the ATH will undoubtedly act as a major resistance level, the descending triangle pattern itself gives us a target of $4. Experts closed in on this target by measuring the maximum width of the triangle and projecting it upward from the breakout level. If you’re more interested in where $XRP could be headed in the coming months rather than just a quick spike and a nifty 30-40% gain here and there, then we need to look at XRP’s monthly chart, as it gives us a clearer picture of the token’s long-term potential. According to experts, XRP has a strong tendency to follow through on major technical breakouts. For example, back in March 2017, XRP broke out of a similar descending…

XRP Price Prediction Points to $4 – But the $BEST Presale Could Deliver Bigger Gains

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 16:26
XRP
XRP$2.3363+2.21%
4
4$0.06434+8.64%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01733+3.40%
COM
COM$0.006293+1.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0245-3.92%
Crypto News

XRP soared over 82% in June-July on the back of the SEC finally dismissing its case against XRP, effectively restoring the token’s full regulatory clarity after years of uncertainty.

Since its last major run-up, $XRP has been in a neat descending triangle consolidation zone, rejecting a downward-sloping trendline while being supported by a flat base around the $2.7 mark. It’s currently trading at $3.03.

Read on as the article dig into a detailed XRP price prediction, outlining both short-term and long-term targets for this marquee cryptocurrency, while also pointing you toward the best crypto to buy now – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – to ride this upcoming wave.

XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Targets $4 Short-Term and $17 in the Coming Months

As mentioned earlier, $XRP on the daily chart is now on the cusp of breaking out of a descending triangle pattern – one that has been in place since the third week of July.

A major breakout like this could trigger a sharp rally, potentially pushing the token toward its all-time high of $3.66. That said, while the ATH will undoubtedly act as a major resistance level, the descending triangle pattern itself gives us a target of $4.

Experts closed in on this target by measuring the maximum width of the triangle and projecting it upward from the breakout level.

If you’re more interested in where $XRP could be headed in the coming months rather than just a quick spike and a nifty 30-40% gain here and there, then we need to look at XRP’s monthly chart, as it gives us a clearer picture of the token’s long-term potential.

According to experts, XRP has a strong tendency to follow through on major technical breakouts. For example, back in March 2017, XRP broke out of a similar descending triangle pattern, which saw the token surge over 35,000% in less than a year.

The token delivered a similar breakout in November 2024, when it surged nearly 283% in a single month. That said, experts now believe the rally that began then is still underway.

So if the 2017 breakout is anything to go by, we could see $XRP hit at least the $17 mark in the coming months.

Why Smart Investors Are Turning to $BEST Alongside XRP

XRP’s potential upside is a clear indication of just how well utility-backed altcoins can perform if they’re greeted with the right market conditions.

Now, while XRP by itself is a superb investment, it’s very difficult to make 100x returns with blue-chip cryptos, at least in the short run.

That’s why savvy investors are loading up on low-cap, high-upside presale gems like Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

$BEST, in particular, is perfectly positioned to ride not only this altcoin boom but also the overall growth of the crypto industry.

What is Best Wallet Token?

$BEST is the native cryptocurrency of Best Wallet, a decentralized, multi-chain, and free crypto wallet that offers users a never-before-seen combination of top-notch security and everyday ease of use.

For starters, Best Wallet is non-custodial, meaning no one except you has access to your wallet’s private keys, ensuring airtight privacy and preventing any unauthorized access.

Next, excellent data encryption and two-factor authentication, including biometric login, provide added layers of protection.

On top of that, Best Wallet also comes packed with safeguards against common on-chain threats like scams, hacks, and phishing websites.

Best Wallet Offers Unmatched Ease of Use

Security notwithstanding, Best Wallet’s biggest highlight is its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section. Simply put, it allows you to buy the best crypto presales in hands-down the most seamless and time-saving way possible.

Unlike other crypto wallets that require you to visit external presale websites, connect your wallet there, and go through a tedious back-and-forth between the app and browser, Best Wallet’s ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section lists all the top new coins in presale natively, letting you buy directly within the app in just a couple of clicks.

Even better, Best Wallet’s internal team verifies each token before listing it, so you can rest assured you won’t fall victim to scam tokens or fake websites posing as the original.

Why Buying $BEST in Presale Can Give You 1000x Returns

Given that Best Wallet is primed to capture 40% of the non-custodial crypto wallet market by 2027, Best Wallet Token ($BEST) will undoubtedly enjoy the most upside.

Plus, $BEST is currently in presale, so you can grab it at some of its lowest-ever prices.

Right now, 1 $BEST is available for just $0.025745, and the project has easily been one of the standout new cryptocurrency launches of the year, having already raised over $16.29M from early investors.

$BEST further sweetens the deal for token holders by adding an exclusive list of perks, including:

  • Reduced transaction and gas fees
  • Voting rights on key platform decisions
  • Staking rewards currently yielding 81%
  • Early-bird access to its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section.

Secure your $BEST tokens today – prices are set to rise soon.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-price-prediction-points-to-4-but-best-presale-could-deliver-bigger-gains/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

Potrebbe anche piacerti

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

After the decentralised storage token surged over 100% in a week, raising doubts about a possible return to its $200 peak, the Filecoin price prediction has rekindled discussion. Despite the growing optimism, some analysts contend that more intelligent capital is shifting to more recent initiatives, such as Remittix (RTX).  Remittix is a cross-border payment token
Filecoin
FIL$2.827+0.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007266+3.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00503-6.47%
Condividi
Coinstats2025/11/10 03:00
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.00503-6.47%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.489-0.97%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03424+2.20%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Circle earnings and key token unlocks

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

The post Circle earnings and key token unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market was mixed last week, with top coins like Bitcoin, XRP, and Cardano falling, while privacy tokens like Monero, Zcash, and Dash soared.  Summary Circle Internet will publish its financial results this week as its stock crash continues. Top cryptocurrencies will unlock tokens worth millions. Some of the most notable ones are Aster, Sei, and Zebec Network. Bitcoin (BTC) price remained under pressure this week, moving from a high of $111,000 in November to a low of $98,860. The market capitalization of all tokens dropped to $3.4 trillion.  Circle earnings will be a key crypto market news this week Some top companies in the crypto market, like Coinbase and Robinhood, have published strong results recently.  Circle Internet, the creator of USDC and EURC stablecoins, will be the top crypto stock to watch this week as it releases its results. These numbers come as the stock has plunged by over 65% from its all-time high.  The stock has plunged as the enthusiasm experienced a few months ago faded. Also, there are signs that the USDC growth has stalled, with its market capitalization remaining at $75 billion.  Data compiled by Artemis shows that the transaction volume dropped by 24% in the last 30 days to $2.4 trillion. The number of addresses has dropped by 6% to 13.2 million, while transactions fell by 8%. The company’s stock has also slipped as interest rates have moved downwards, which will impact its revenue. Most importantly, the company’s lock-up expiry will happen in December. Analysts anticipate that the upcoming results will show that its revenue rose to $700 million in the last quarter. Aster, Linea, Starknet, Sei, and Zebec Network unlock The other top crypto market news to watch this week will be token unlocks by some of the top coins. Aster, the fast-growing,…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007266+3.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.004809+0.31%
Condividi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/10 03:05

Notizie di tendenza

Altro

Filecoin Price Prediction: Can FIL Hit $200 Again or Is Remittix A Better Prospect?

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Circle earnings and key token unlocks

FTX Plans Major Creditor Payouts Starting February 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Prezzi delle criptovalute

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,668.91
$104,668.91$104,668.91

+0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,591.18
$3,591.18$3,591.18

+2.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.90
$164.90$164.90

+1.45%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3363
$2.3363$2.3363

+0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18006
$0.18006$0.18006

+1.11%