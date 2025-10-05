XRP Price Prediction Points to $4 – But the $BEST Presale Could Deliver Bigger Gains

Crypto News

XRP soared over 82% in June-July on the back of the SEC finally dismissing its case against XRP, effectively restoring the token’s full regulatory clarity after years of uncertainty.

Since its last major run-up, $XRP has been in a neat descending triangle consolidation zone, rejecting a downward-sloping trendline while being supported by a flat base around the $2.7 mark. It’s currently trading at $3.03.

Read on as the article dig into a detailed XRP price prediction, outlining both short-term and long-term targets for this marquee cryptocurrency, while also pointing you toward the best crypto to buy now – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – to ride this upcoming wave.

XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Targets $4 Short-Term and $17 in the Coming Months

As mentioned earlier, $XRP on the daily chart is now on the cusp of breaking out of a descending triangle pattern – one that has been in place since the third week of July.

A major breakout like this could trigger a sharp rally, potentially pushing the token toward its all-time high of $3.66. That said, while the ATH will undoubtedly act as a major resistance level, the descending triangle pattern itself gives us a target of $4.

Experts closed in on this target by measuring the maximum width of the triangle and projecting it upward from the breakout level.

If you’re more interested in where $XRP could be headed in the coming months rather than just a quick spike and a nifty 30-40% gain here and there, then we need to look at XRP’s monthly chart, as it gives us a clearer picture of the token’s long-term potential.

According to experts, XRP has a strong tendency to follow through on major technical breakouts. For example, back in March 2017, XRP broke out of a similar descending triangle pattern, which saw the token surge over 35,000% in less than a year.

The token delivered a similar breakout in November 2024, when it surged nearly 283% in a single month. That said, experts now believe the rally that began then is still underway.

So if the 2017 breakout is anything to go by, we could see $XRP hit at least the $17 mark in the coming months.

Why Smart Investors Are Turning to $BEST Alongside XRP

XRP’s potential upside is a clear indication of just how well utility-backed altcoins can perform if they’re greeted with the right market conditions.

Now, while XRP by itself is a superb investment, it’s very difficult to make 100x returns with blue-chip cryptos, at least in the short run.

That’s why savvy investors are loading up on low-cap, high-upside presale gems like Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

$BEST, in particular, is perfectly positioned to ride not only this altcoin boom but also the overall growth of the crypto industry.

What is Best Wallet Token?

$BEST is the native cryptocurrency of Best Wallet, a decentralized, multi-chain, and free crypto wallet that offers users a never-before-seen combination of top-notch security and everyday ease of use.

For starters, Best Wallet is non-custodial, meaning no one except you has access to your wallet’s private keys, ensuring airtight privacy and preventing any unauthorized access.

Next, excellent data encryption and two-factor authentication, including biometric login, provide added layers of protection.

On top of that, Best Wallet also comes packed with safeguards against common on-chain threats like scams, hacks, and phishing websites.

Best Wallet Offers Unmatched Ease of Use

Security notwithstanding, Best Wallet’s biggest highlight is its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section. Simply put, it allows you to buy the best crypto presales in hands-down the most seamless and time-saving way possible.

Unlike other crypto wallets that require you to visit external presale websites, connect your wallet there, and go through a tedious back-and-forth between the app and browser, Best Wallet’s ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section lists all the top new coins in presale natively, letting you buy directly within the app in just a couple of clicks.

Even better, Best Wallet’s internal team verifies each token before listing it, so you can rest assured you won’t fall victim to scam tokens or fake websites posing as the original.

Why Buying $BEST in Presale Can Give You 1000x Returns

Given that Best Wallet is primed to capture 40% of the non-custodial crypto wallet market by 2027, Best Wallet Token ($BEST) will undoubtedly enjoy the most upside.

Plus, $BEST is currently in presale, so you can grab it at some of its lowest-ever prices.

Right now, 1 $BEST is available for just $0.025745, and the project has easily been one of the standout new cryptocurrency launches of the year, having already raised over $16.29M from early investors.

$BEST further sweetens the deal for token holders by adding an exclusive list of perks, including:

Reduced transaction and gas fees

Voting rights on key platform decisions

Staking rewards currently yielding 81%

Early-bird access to its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section.

Secure your $BEST tokens today – prices are set to rise soon.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

Related stories







Next article