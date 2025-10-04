XRP Price Prediction: After Breaking $3 Ripple Is Now Eyeing New Highs – But Just How High Can It Go?

The latest XRP price prediction comes at a pivotal time for Ripple. After breaking decisively above $3, XRP has reignited enthusiasm among traders who had grown weary of its long consolidation. For some, this is proof that the project still has life beyond the courtroom drama and years of stagnation. For others, it raises the question of whether this rally is sustainable, or if smarter money should be chasing newer tokens like Layer Brett with far higher potential multiples.

XRP bulls in control

Momentum has shifted firmly in favour of the bulls. The most recent rally saw XRP surge past $3 with strong volume, leading analysts to speculate about a move toward $4–$5 if current sentiment holds. Some more ambitious forecasts even point to $6 in early 2026, provided the regulatory picture continues to improve and Ripple’s cross-border settlement technology gains wider adoption.

That said, XRP’s past cycles serve as a warning. Each rally has often been followed by sharp corrections, particularly once hype begins to fade. While a move toward $5 looks possible in the near term, traders remain divided on whether XRP can deliver the kind of outsized returns it once promised.

Ripple’s long-term outlook

Ripple still maintains an edge in payments technology, with partnerships across multiple financial institutions. This underpins the more optimistic XRP price prediction cases. Yet the token’s supply dynamics and regulatory baggage remain hurdles. Even if utility adoption accelerates, the pace of XRP’s price growth may not match faster-moving rivals.

For holders who endured years of stagnation, the current breakout is welcome but it’s also prompting comparisons to new projects that appear to offer greater multiples. That’s where alternative tokens — particularly in the Ethereum Layer 2 space — are stealing attention.

Where Layer Brett fits in

One standout is Layer Brett (LBRETT), an ETH L2 token that has combined meme culture with real technical underpinnings. Still priced at $0.0058 in presale, it has already raised over $4.2 million. At the time of writing, staking yields sit above 600% APY, though they drop quickly as more wallets join, giving early adopters a strong incentive to move fast.

The project isn’t just about hype. Its roadmap includes NFTs, gamified staking and cross-chain bridging, all layered on Ethereum’s infrastructure. A $1 million giveaway is also in the cards, helping to fuel surging community growth across Telegram, TikTok and X. Many traders argue that this mix of meme-driven branding and genuine Layer 2 utility is exactly what makes LBRETT more dynamic than slower-moving tokens like XRP.

Accessibility is another selling point: Buying LBRETT only requires connecting a wallet and paying with ETH or USDT. This simplicity has made it attractive to both newcomers and experienced investors and analysts now suggest it could climb from under one cent to over $1 in the next two years — a potential 160x move.

The bottom line

Every fresh XRP price prediction highlights the token’s resilience and renewed strength above $3. But when it comes to raw upside, XRP is unlikely to deliver the exponential multiples that newcomers like Layer Brett are targeting. For many traders, the choice is between stability and outsized opportunity.

XRP may march toward $5 or even $6 if momentum continues but the bigger excitement seems to be shifting toward projects like LBRETT — where staking, community hype and Layer 2 technology intersect. Analysts note that the presale’s rapid fundraising and high APY structure put it in a different league compared to traditional meme tokens. With excitement mounting, LBRETT could end up defining the next wave of gains while XRP works to defend its hard-won territory above $3.

