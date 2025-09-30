XRP News: Institutional Hype Builds as ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%

The SEC recently instructed issuers to withdraw certain filings for spot products — including XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin — but industry analysts insist the move is procedural rather than negative.
Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas argued that new listing rules have simplified the approval process, making older 19b-4 filings obsolete. He described approval as “virtually certain,” suggesting only final clearance from the SEC’s Corporation Finance division remains.
The spotlight now turns to a string of reviews scheduled for this month. XRP ETFs from Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and WisdomTree are queued up between October 18 and October 24. By scrapping previous delay notices, the SEC has signaled that decisions may come sooner than expected.
The anticipation of an XRP ETF has already spilled into price predictions. Analyst EGRAG Crypto has drawn parallels to earlier cycles when XRP exploded more than 350% in 2017 and over 100% in 2021. Based on that historical pattern, he believes the token could eventually reach $33.
At present, XRP is trading just under $2.90 — modestly lower on the day and still well below its record highs. But with the ETF narrative gaining strength, many traders see this consolidation as a staging ground for a much larger move.
The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
