XRP Ledger Heads Into Tourism as Ripple Asia Partners With Tobu Top Tours

SBI Ripple Asia is moving into new territory with a fresh partnership in Japan’s travel sector.
The company has joined forces with Tobu Top Tours to create a blockchain-based payment system. Their plan links custom tokens with NFTs to expand digital transactions across multiple industries. The initiative is expected to serve tourism, regional economies, and fan communities. Both firms aim to introduce the platform to the public by 2026.
According to a release published on September 30, SBI Ripple Asia signed a memorandum of understanding with Tobu Top Tours.
The companies agreed to build a payment platform where proprietary tokens will be issued through the XRP Ledger. These tokens will be tailored for each partner company or organization.
Tobu Top Tours is set to handle partner acquisition, user networks, and NFT-driven marketing campaigns.
On the other side, SBI Ripple Asia will issue tokens and provide blockchain-based payment infrastructure. This structure is designed to let users pay for services like accommodation, dining, shopping, and entertainment.
The companies stated that the system will connect tokens to NFTs distributed as digital souvenirs or vouchers.
Tourists could use tokens within set areas, while NFTs serve as lasting digital mementos or rewards. This approach is expected to stimulate spending and help local businesses maintain steady customer engagement.
Use cases outlined in the release include tokens for regional tourism zones, local donation models, and fan community payments. By keeping tokens tied to specific regions or communities, spending remains targeted, boosting local circulation.
Beyond tourism, the project outlines new models for disaster recovery and community support. Donations made in the form of tokens could be restricted to affected regions.
Local businesses such as shops, hotels, and restaurants would accept these tokens directly, ensuring funds support recovery efforts. This model also introduces transparency by showing how tokens are used in real time.
Another planned use case is in fan communities across sports, arts, and culture. Teams and artists could issue tokens redeemable for merchandise and event payments. NFT membership cards tied to spending levels would unlock unique experiences. This structure builds more value around token use while also supporting fan engagement.
SBI Ripple Asia emphasized the XRP Ledger’s high speed and low cost as central to the system. The companies expect the platform to create reliable and flexible payment channels across multiple sectors. They confirmed that service launch discussions are ongoing with a target in the first half of 2026.
The collaboration marks an expansion of blockchain use in real-world commerce. By linking NFTs with tokens on the XRP Ledger, both firms aim to reshape how digital payments are used in Japan’s travel and fan economies.
