XRP ETF Chaos Erupts as SEC Shutdown Freezes Decisions

Di: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 04:33
Confusion spread quickly across the crypto community this week after claims surfaced online that the long-awaited XRP ETF had been “approved” during the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. The rumor caught fire on social media, leading many to believe that the absence of regulatory staff at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had somehow triggered automatic approval for pending ETF applications.

But the story didn’t hold up. Within hours, analysts and legal experts began debunking the theory, explaining that the claim was based on a misunderstanding of how ETF rules work. The truth, it turns out, is far less dramatic: the XRP ETF remains unapproved, and all spot crypto ETF applications are still frozen until the SEC resumes full operations.

Amid the confusion, investors searching for stability and clarity have turned their attention to safer, community-driven opportunities — with MAGACOIN FINANCE standing out as one of the few projects maintaining clear communication and progress during a chaotic regulatory environment.

What Actually Happened Behind the Scenes

The misunderstanding began when several posts claimed that Teucrium’s XRP ETF had quietly gone live. The argument was that, since the SEC is partially closed due to the shutdown, the mandatory review period for ETF filings had expired without action — meaning the proposal became effective by default.

However, that assumption turned out to be incorrect. According to journalist Eleanor Terrett, the Teucrium product does not fall under the same category as spot crypto ETFs. Instead, it operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which governs funds backed by traditional instruments like Treasury securities and derivatives. Under that law, a filing can automatically become effective after a given period — but that process has nothing to do with cryptocurrency spot ETFs.

By contrast, spot ETFs such as those linked to Bitcoin, Solana, or XRP itself are registered under the Securities Act of 1933 as commodity trusts. These products require explicit approval from the SEC before they can be listed or traded. A shutdown does not grant automatic authorization. In other words, the claim that the XRP ETF was approved simply because the SEC wasn’t functioning normally is false.

Spot ETFs Still Frozen

All pending spot ETF reviews remain on hold until the government reopens. Only enforcement, legal emergencies, and essential market stability operations are being managed by a minimal SEC staff. For now, this means that every ongoing crypto ETF review — including those for XRP, Solana, and Cardano — is paused.

The false rumor nonetheless caused a stir in trading circles, briefly pushing XRP’s price higher before markets corrected. Analysts say the episode highlights how quickly misinformation spreads in crypto, especially when regulation becomes uncertain. Similar confusion occurred earlier this year during debates over Ethereum’s ETF applications, when speculation temporarily distorted sentiment and liquidity.

Despite the noise, the reality is simple: the SEC’s silence does not mean approval. Until the agency is fully operational again, no spot ETF — not even Bitcoin’s — will move forward.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Stands Out Amid Uncertainty

While established projects wait for regulatory clarity, investors are shifting focus toward opportunities that operate independently of government processes. MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as one of those rare projects thriving in the middle of uncertainty. Its community-driven model, transparent roadmap, and ongoing presale success have kept momentum strong even as the rest of the market slows down.

The project has already raised more than $15.5 million and continues to attract new investors each week. But what sets MAGACOIN apart in this environment is its consistency. While major players are stalled by policy delays, MAGACOIN has maintained weekly progress reports, community engagement campaigns, and open audits. That level of visibility has earned it a reputation for reliability at a time when regulatory paralysis is shaking confidence across the market.

Analysts describe MAGACOIN as a “bottom-up success story” — a project proving that growth doesn’t always have to depend on institutional validation or regulatory milestones. Its appeal lies in its ability to build trust directly with investors, something that has become increasingly rare in a market dominated by complex financial products like ETFs.

The Broader Message for the Market

The XRP ETF incident is a reminder that crypto markets still move on information — and sometimes misinformation. Traders react quickly to rumors, which can fuel rallies or panic within hours. Analysts are urging investors to verify sources before reacting to claims about regulatory events, especially during periods when official communication from agencies like the SEC is limited.

The episode also reinforces a larger theme: that decentralized projects with transparent operations can thrive even when the traditional financial system stalls. As institutional products like ETFs face indefinite delays, investors are once again reminded of the importance of innovation and community-led growth — qualities that projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE embody.

Conclusion

The rumors surrounding the XRP ETF’s supposed approval may have stirred the market, but the facts are clear: the SEC has not approved any new crypto ETFs during the government shutdown, and all pending applications remain frozen. Once the agency resumes normal operations, reviews will pick up where they left off – not before.

In the meantime, investor attention continues to shift toward independent, transparent opportunities that aren’t at the mercy of regulators. MAGACOIN FINANCE, with its steady progress and strong grassroots community, is becoming a clear example of that shift.

For traders tired of waiting on government timelines, it represents the kind of project that moves forward — even when the rest of the market stands still.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X:https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/xrp-etf-chaos-erupts-as-sec-shutdown-freezes-decisions/

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

