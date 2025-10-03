XRP Community Sees Government Shutdown as Opportunity to Buy

TLDR

The U.S. government shutdown has delayed XRP ETF approvals, creating uncertainty in the market.

SEC operations are limited due to the shutdown, affecting the review process for multiple XRP ETF filings.

XRP community members see the delay as an opportunity to accumulate before institutional demand increases.

Institutional investors have already been building their XRP positions, with $1 billion bought in August.

Analysts project XRP’s price could reach $22 to $50 post-ETF approval, with billions expected in investments.

The U.S. government shutdown has introduced uncertainty into the crypto market, particularly regarding XRP ETFs. While Congress struggles with funding, the SEC has confirmed its reduced workforce. This delay is likely to affect the approval of XRP ETFs, which many expected to launch this month.

Government Shutdown and SEC Impact on XRP ETFs

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has caused significant delays in financial operations. Nearly 900,000 federal employees are furloughed, and the SEC is operating with limited staff. As a result, product approvals, including the seven spot XRP ETFs, are now uncertain.

ETF analyst Nate Geraci pointed out that the anticipated “ETF Cryptober” may be put on hold. The SEC will focus on maintaining market integrity and emergency operations instead of approving new financial products. This means XRP ETF filings could face further delays.

XRP enthusiasts had hoped October would be a breakthrough month for the cryptocurrency. Seven major issuers, managing over $1.7 trillion, awaited SEC rulings on their XRP ETFs. However, the political deadlock in Washington has now diminished the likelihood of an October approval.

XRP Community Sees Delay as an Opportunity

Despite the setbacks caused by the government shutdown, XRP community members remain optimistic. Zach Rector, a prominent figure in the XRP space, believes the delay offers retail investors a unique opportunity.

Retail investors now have more time to position themselves before institutional demand takes off. Institutional wallets have already been accumulating XRP, with nearly $1 billion purchased in August alone. Santiment data also shows that over the past two days, whales bought 250 million XRP.

This increased accumulation by institutional investors suggests they are preparing for future SEC rulings. Major players have now established XRP positions totaling 9.2 billion XRP, valued at more than $27 billion. With the SEC’s approval expected in the coming weeks, these investors are ready for the potential surge in demand.

Even with the shutdown, analysts remain confident about XRP’s future once the ETF approvals are granted. Predictions place XRP’s price anywhere from $22 to $50 after regulatory approval. Canary Capital forecasts up to $5 billion in investments in XRP within weeks of an ETF launch.

XRP futures data further supports the optimistic outlook. CME futures for XRP have topped $1.25 billion in open interest. As a result, Bradley Peak, a Cambridge analyst, called XRP “Wall Street’s dark horse,” likening it to Bitcoin’s surge post-ETF approval.

