While XRP’s $1000 forecast looks far away, XRP Tundra’s Phase 4 presale offers dual tokens, staking up to 30% APY, and fixed launch prices.While XRP’s $1000 forecast looks far away, XRP Tundra’s Phase 4 presale offers dual tokens, staking up to 30% APY, and fixed launch prices.

XRP $1000 Prediction Seems Distant, But Tundra’s Dual-Token $0.068 to $2.50 Journey Starts Now

Di: Cryptodaily
2025/09/29 23:32
Versan Aljarrah, co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, recently restated his long-term vision for XRP. He argued that once XRP serves as the bridge asset for global financial infrastructure, $1,000 will be the floor, not the ceiling. His reasoning rests on tokenized assets, real-time FX settlement, and sovereign debt swaps forming a financial ecosystem where trillions move seamlessly across borders. In that system, XRP’s value must expand exponentially to fulfill its role.

For now, such forecasts remain aspirational. XRP’s price is far from four digits, and markets remain cautious. But while investors debate whether Aljarrah’s scenario is feasible, attention is also shifting to projects built around XRP’s ecosystem. XRP Tundra, a dual-token presale currently in Phase 4, is being discussed as a nearer-term opportunity where launch values and staking rewards are defined in advance.

Phase 4 Presale Terms

XRP Tundra’s presale is open at $0.068 per TUNDRA-S. Buyers receive a 16% token bonus and free TUNDRA-X allocations valued at $0.034 for reference. Launch values are fixed at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, providing participants with clear benchmarks for potential upside.

40% of TUNDRA-S supply is allocated to presale, ensuring early participants hold a significant share of eventual circulation. Remaining allocations fund liquidity, ecosystem incentives, partnerships, reserves, and team allocations under vesting schedules. For investors evaluating near-term strategies, this transparency contrasts with uncertain targets often seen in presales.

Staking with Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys

XRP Tundra introduces staking aimed at XRP holders. Cryo Vaults allow tokens to be locked from seven to ninety days, with longer commitments producing higher yields. Frost Keys, distributed as NFTs, alter staking outcomes by raising APY or shortening effective lock-up times.

The system is designed to generate returns up to 30% APY once staking activates. While not yet live, presale buyers secure guaranteed access. That assurance makes early allocations more than just discounted token entries — they also serve as reservations for participation in the staking layer. For a community perspective, check this Crypto Volt’s overview.

Dual-Token Model on Solana and XRPL

XRP Tundra divides functions across two chains. TUNDRA-S, launched on Solana, handles utility and yield. It is designed to integrate with Solana’s DeFi stack and staking infrastructure. TUNDRA-X, launched on the XRP Ledger, governs reserves and decision-making, leveraging XRPL’s efficient settlement system and compliance features.

The separation prevents one token from being overloaded with conflicting roles. Yield flows through Solana; governance anchors on XRPL. For participants, this model provides clarity on how each asset is expected to operate, reducing uncertainty common in single-token projects.

Verification and Accountability

XRP Tundra has published independent audits and verification documents. Cyberscope reviewed TUNDRA-S contracts, Solidproof assessed additional components, and Freshcoins provided a further audit. Team identity has also been verified through Vital Block KYC.

For investors wary of presales that rely on anonymous teams, these records demonstrate accountability. Publishing audits and KYC helps reduce reliance on marketing claims by allowing participants to review independent checks.

From Long-Term Dreams to Immediate Structures

Aljarrah’s $1,000 XRP forecast remains a vision for the future, built on assumptions of global adoption and tokenized asset flows. XRP Tundra, however, presents an immediate structure: defined presale entry, dual-token mechanics, staking rewards designed for up to 30% APY, and verified audits. While XRP’s four-digit milestone is distant, Tundra’s Phase 5 presale offers a tangible pathway from $0.091 to $2.50, with a second token included at no additional cost.

Join Phase 4 today — track XRP Tundra updates as staking and launch features roll out:Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundraTelegram: https://t.me/xrptundraX: https://x.com/XrptundraContact: Tim Fénix, contact@xrptundra.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: gli articoli ripubblicati su questo sito provengono da piattaforme pubbliche e sono forniti esclusivamente a scopo informativo. Non riflettono necessariamente le opinioni di MEXC. Tutti i diritti rimangono agli autori originali. Se ritieni che un contenuto violi i diritti di terze parti, contatta service@support.mexc.com per la rimozione. MEXC non fornisce alcuna garanzia in merito all'accuratezza, completezza o tempestività del contenuto e non è responsabile per eventuali azioni intraprese sulla base delle informazioni fornite. Il contenuto non costituisce consulenza finanziaria, legale o professionale di altro tipo, né deve essere considerato una raccomandazione o un'approvazione da parte di MEXC.

