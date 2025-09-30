xMoney Secures $21.5m Strategic Funding Led by Sui Foundation

xMoney, the payments company bridging stablecoins and global commerce, announced today that it has raised $21.5 million in strategic funding with the Sui Foundation leading the round. The raise positions xMoney as a differentiated and competitive force in the multi-trillion-dollar stablecoin and global payments market, with existing onramps through both Visa and Mastercard. With backing from MultiversX, the original contributor to xMoney, and Sui, xMoney is set to drive targeted growth in the fastest emerging payment space.

Stablecoins already settle over $7T annually, but adoption at scale requires compliant rails and usable infrastructure. As a fully MiCA compliant Licensed Electronic Money Institution, PCI DSS Level 1 certified, and a principal member of Visa and Mastercard, xMoney provides the highest level of security & compliance. Its infrastructure is currently serving over 5,000 merchants worldwide, including the Principality of Liechtenstein, startups, institutions, and global enterprises alike.

MultiversX pioneered this vision early on, laying the groundwork for compliant stablecoin payments. With Sui’s investment and partnership, the collaboration enters a larger phase, combining leading technology with bold vision to scale adoption globally.

“Stablecoins are no longer experimental. What they need is compliance, trust, and infrastructure to scale,” said Greg Siourounis, Co-Founder & CEO of xMoney. “MultiversX and Sui bring unmatched performance and security. xMoney makes them usable for payments everywhere. Together, we’re building the rails for the next era of global finance.”

The $7 trillion global payments and stablecoin market presents a differentiated, multi-billion-dollar opportunity. xMoney’s long-term vision is to scale adoption over the next 5-10 years by expanding product offerings, forging new partnerships, and deepening integrations into the global financial ecosystem.

The funding round marks a defining step for xMoney, validating its competitive advantage and setting the stage for upcoming milestones, including the first listing of its native token, XMN, in early October. XMN unlocks massive growth by directly involving consumers through open governance, rewarding value creation, and powering a flywheel where captured business value flows back into the ecosystem.

Through buybacks, liquidity programs, and value-sharing mechanisms, demand for XMN is continually reinforced as adoption scales. This design makes xMoney a rare breed that gives its users the opportunity to be more than consumers: to become active contributors and beneficiaries of an emerging economic model set to shape the next era of global payments.

About xMoney

xMoney is building the future of compliant, global payments powered by stablecoins. With infrastructure spanning debit cards, subscriptions, and cross-border settlement, and credentials as a Licensed EMI, PCI DSS Level 1 Certified provider, and Visa/Mastercard principal member, xMoney enables enterprises and individuals alike to tap into the $7 trillion stablecoin economy. Learn more at xmoney.com.

About Sui Foundation

The Sui Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and adoption of Sui. Sui Foundation is responsible for events, programs, and funding aimed at furthering the Sui ecosystem.